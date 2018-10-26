Texans WR Will Fuller V out for the Season with Torn ACL Injury

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller V will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL during Thursday night's game against the Miami Dolphins, coach Bill O'Brien announced on Friday.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle initially reported the fear was the third-year wideout tore his ACL, and that prognosis was confirmed less than 24 hours later.



The 24-year-old has already had to deal with a couple of a serious injuries early on in his career. He also missed the start of the 2017 campaign after breaking his collarbone during an offseason practice.

Prior to the knee injury, though, the former first-round pick was in the midst of a breakout season. He hauled in 32 catches for 503 yards and four touchdowns through eight weeks, putting him on pace to set career-highs in all three categories despite having missed a game due to a hamstring injury. He was also in position to record his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL.

Instead, his season was cut short.

Fuller was having one of the best games of his career to date before going down. He had notched 124 yards (one shy of his career-high) and a touchdown on five receptions in the blowout victory, recording a career-long 73-yard touchdown:

Unfortunately for Fuller and the Texans, the momentum he was building in his third 100-yard performance of the season would come to an end later that evening.

Fuller's injury came right as the Houston offense was hitting its stride; the team has won its past five games after losing the first three. Without Fuller, Deshaun Watson will have to rely on All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins even more, while spreading the ball to the likes of Sammie Coates Jr., Keke Coutee (who is currently dealing with a hamstring injury) and tight end Ryan Griffin as well.