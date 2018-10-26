NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on Landon Collins, Gareon Conley and More

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

As the clock ticks down to the 2018 NFL trade deadline on October 30 at 4 p.m. ET, the chances of another headline-grabbing deal seem to increase.

We've already seen the likes of Josh Gordon, Amari Cooper, Damon Harrison and Eli Apple traded in-season this year, and we have an entire weekend to go before the deadline. Barring a Cleveland-like botching of a last-minute deal, it seems inevitable that one more big trade is going to get done.

The question, of course, is which notable player will be on the move. All we have to go on right now are rumors, though, so let's dig into the latest NFL trade rumors heading into the weekend.

Giants Unlikely to Move Collins

The New York Giants have been among the league's most active sellers as the deadline nears. Considering they're sitting at 1-6, this isn't a major surprise.

It also wouldn't be a major surprise if the next notable trade involved the Giants. New York has already traded away Apple to the New Orleans Saints and Harrison to the Detroit Lions. It could look to move another piece from its high-priced defense while it has a chance. According to Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, however, two-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins will be one of those pieces.

"Another name I've heard teams have called on is Landon Collins" Miller said on the Stick to Football podcast. "Teams are at least poking around to the Giants, like, hey, are you moving this guy? It sounds like they are not interested in trading him, so we're not going to see him moved."

Of course, there's a big difference between saying you're not interested in trading a player and actually refusing to do so.

Collins is one of the top young defenders in the league. He's just 24 years old and is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns. A playoff-caliber team might just offer the Giants a deal they can't refuse.

Raiders Seem Eager to Hang on to Conley

Another defensive back who could be on the move is Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley. He and Giants corner Janoris Jenkins are sparking interest, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora:

Conley isn't as proven or polished as Collins, but he is a former first-round pick and just 23 years of age. He would be a popular target for teams looking to unlock his potential—much like Apple was for the Saints.

Jenkins doesn't want to be traded from New York.

"No. Never. I want to be here. I'm happy I'm here," Jenkins said, per Dan Martin of the New York Post.

The Raiders don't want to trade Conley, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport:

Conley hasn't seen a lot of work since being drafted—he's played just eight games and has 17 tackles in two seasons—but the Raiders insist that will change moving forward.

"Conley is a guy that's gonna play a lot for us here in this stretch," defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said, per Matt Schneiderman of the San Jose Mercury News.

It sounds believable when the Raiders say they plan to play last year's first-round pick rather than trade him. However, this is the same team that has already moved Khalil Mack and Cooper this season. Any comment on the trade deadline should be taken with a handful of salt.

Dolphins Won't Trade Parker for Cheap

The Miami Dolphins have their own former first-round pick who hasn't seen much action in 2018. Heading into Thursday night's game against the Houston Texans, DeVante Parker had played just two appearances, two receptions and 40 yards.

Against the Texans, though, the Dolphins were practically forced to play Parker, as both Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills were both unavailable due to injury. Parker responded with six receptions and 134 yards.

The big outing didn't come as a surprise to Parker.

"I already know who I am as a player," Parker said, per Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald. "I've still got the talent."

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins aren't going to let that talent go for cheap:

With the injuries to Wilson and Stills, the Dolphins may now be unwilling to let Parker go at all.