NFL Week 8 Live-Stream Info, TV Start Times and Schedule Coverage Map

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It's the final gameweek before the NFL trade deadline passes Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. A productive or disappointing performance could factor into transactions. For now, it's gut-check time for teams swimming in mediocrity.

For late snoozers in the U.S., Week 8's game in London deserves an early look. Two clubs that made the postseason last year will battle to reach a .500 record at Wembley Stadium. At 3-5, the loser would have a tough road back into contention.

There's still one undefeated team left in the standings. The Los Angeles Rams face the Green Bay Packers, who are coming off a bye week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come through with thrilling late-game drives this season. Does he have another one in store for the league's No. 1 squad?

If you ask the New Orleans Saints, they're not trying to exact revenge for the Minnesota Miracle, but there's a laser focus on winning. A return to U.S. Bank Stadium to play the Minnesota Vikings sets up a playoff atmosphere between two division leaders with an unforgettable postseason moment as the backstory.

Check out the coverage maps below to tune into the action and the storylines behind the marquee matchups:

Week 8 Schedule

Sunday, Oct. 28

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley Stadium): Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network and Prime Video

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All Access

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All Access

Washington Redskins at New York Giants: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox and Fox Sports Go

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox and Fox Sports Go

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox and Fox Sports Go

New York Jets at Chicago Bears: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All Access

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All Access

Indianapolis Colts at Oakland Raiders: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS and CBS All Access

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox and Fox Sports Go

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox and Fox Sports Go

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC and NBC Sports

Monday, Oct. 29

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN and WatchESPN)

Week 8 Storylines

2 Struggling Teams in London

Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, head to London 3-4 after a fourth-quarter collapse against the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. They allowed 21 unanswered points in the final frame in a 21-17 loss.

The Panthers' Twitter handle used the Eagles' dog mask image from last year to take a jab at the fanbase:

In an interesting twist, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson delivered a postgame message that seems to go against the mentality of a champion. "Nobody on the outside world is giving us a chance to do much of anything," he said. "Pressure's off, so we can go play, have fun, relax."

Teams often put forth their best efforts against the last squad to pass around the Lombardi Trophy, but Pederson probably wants to loosen up his group to alleviate the stress of going week to week as the league's measuring stick.

On the opposing sideline, the Jacksonville Jaguars have handled their hardships in a different manner. After losing their third consecutive game, players went after each other in the locker room, per ESPN.com's Michael DiRocco:

"Tempers flared in the postgame locker room at TIAA Bank Field after the team's third consecutive loss. No punches were thrown but players were yelling at each other and at one point—when the locker room doors were opened prematurely to allow the media to enter—defensive end Calais Campbell was seen restraining defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and players could clearly be heard shouting."

Whoever drops to 3-5 faces an uphill battle, which may require some soul-searching. Critics would likely question the Eagles' ability to handle pressure. The Jaguars' locker room, meanwhile, would have to find a way to rally around each other for the second half of the season.

Green Bay Packers Battle Undefeated Los Angeles Rams

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

The Packers had two weeks to prepare for the undefeated Rams, but do they have the personnel to knock off the top team in the league?

For Rodgers, the bye week couldn't have come at a better time. After spraining his MCL in Week 1, he's been nursing the injury but found a way to lead his team to victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. The two-time All-Pro led two drives in under two minutes to pull out a win.

The condition of Rodgers' knee isn't the only improvement Green Bay needs to see over the bye week. The run defense allowed 174 rushing yards to the 49ers. On Sunday, the unit will be trying to slow down the league's leading rusher, Todd Gurley.

Green Bay must manage defensive tackle Aaron Donald's impact on the game as well. With eight sacks, he's tied with Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter for the league lead.

The Packers haven't been involved in scoring shootouts this season; Rodgers' late-game heroics have propelled the team to victories in their first and most recent outings. Facing the Rams' third-ranked scoring offense, head coach Mike McCarthy will have to put together a solid game plan and hope for effective execution.

NFC Divisional Matchup Rewind

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

In the previous matchup between the Saints and Vikings, spectators saw the Minnesota Miracle. Quarterback Case Keenum's last-second heave found its way to wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard touchdown en route to a 29-24 win in the NFC divisional round.

Saints safety Marcus Williams whiffed on a tackle, which allowed Diggs to score. When questions about the previous meeting between the two clubs came up, Williams chose not to go in depth. Instead, he's looking forward:

As a team, New Orleans will approach Sunday's prime-time contest as another game on the schedule—not a measure of revenge for a tough loss.

Quarterback Drew Brees put the team's vision into perspective, per Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune. "This is not a revenge game," he said. "It's a different season. These are new teams. Even though there's a lot of similar personnel, it's a new season, it's a new team, it's a new mindset."

Beyond the background context, this matchup could factor into playoff seeding if both teams remain on top of their respective divisions.