Brodie Van Wagenen Reportedly to Be Named Mets GM

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The New York Mets reportedly will name Brodie Van Wagenen general manager, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

After Sandy Alderson served as the team's general manager from 2010 to 2018, the Mets began the offseason looking to fill the vacancy. New York took its time with the interview process before narrowing its list down to Van Wagenen, Tampa Bay Rays executive Chaim Bloom and veteran general manager Doug Melvin.

Ultimately, Van Wagenen earned the nod.

The decision should not come as much of a surprise, as momentum had been building in Van Wagenen's favor recently. Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan reported on Oct. 26 that Van Wagenen had emerged as the "significant favorite" and that the job was "his if he wants it."

While the Mets' inclusion of an agent in their search for a GM drew criticism for potential conflicts of interest, Van Wagenen issued a statement on his candidacy, per the New York Post's Mike Puma:

"In my role as an agent, my solution is to create opportunities for players to be successful both on and off the field. By creating partnerships between players and teams, the interests of all parties can be aligned. If the players are able to reach their peak potential, the fans will be rewarded with a competitive team that can contend for championships year in and year out. The clubs benefit with compelling, sustainable and profitable entertainment franchises; and the players are rewarded with a platform to realize their childhood dreams while receiving compensation consistent with their tremendous talents.

"My conversations with the Mets continue to be organic. I believe baseball is better when the Mets are competitive and successful. That success is better for the fans, players, and the economy of the sport. As Jeff and Fred [Wilpon] continue their search for a new head of baseball operations, the players, fans and entire organization will be motivated to have a leader with the skills and commitment to win. If the Wilpons believe I am that person, we will have that conversation."

The 44-year-old Van Wagenen is the co-head of the baseball department at CAA Sports and represents several high-profile Mets players, like Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, Yoenis Cespedes, Todd Frazier and Tim Tebow.

Interestingly, Van Wagenen made waves prior to spring training 2018 by accusing teams of collusion and threatening a players boycott, according to USA Today Sports' Gabe Lacques:

"Many club presidents and general managers with whom we negotiate with are frustrated with the lack of funds to sign the plethora of good players still available, raising further suspicion of institutional influence over the spending.

"Even the algorithms that have helped determine player salaries in recent years are suggesting dramatically higher values than owners are willing to spend.

[...]

"A fight is brewing. And it may begin with one, maybe two, and perhaps 1,200 willing to follow. A boycott of spring training may be a starting point if behavior does not start to change."

Now, he is on the other side of the table.