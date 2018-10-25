Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Odds, Analysis, NBA Betting Pick

Matt York/Associated Press

The unbeaten Denver Nuggets (4-0) will try to prevent the Los Angeles Lakers (1-3) from winning their second straight game on back-to-back nights Thursday when they visit them as small road favorites at sportsbooks.

The Lakers are coming off a 131-113 rout of the Phoenix Suns on the road Wednesday, their first victory with LeBron James, who totaled 19 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 28 minutes of action.

NBA point spread: The Nuggets opened as 2.5-point favorites; the total is at 239, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NBA betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 116.7-105.9, Nuggets (NBA picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Nuggets can cover the spread

The Nuggets are one of only two undefeated teams left in the Western Conference along with the New Orleans Pelicans, and they have also gone a perfect 4-0 against the spread this season.

Denver will be returning to the Staples Center for the second time in five games after opening the season there with a 107-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers as 2.5-point road favorites on October 17.

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Nuggets are 16-5 straight up and 15-6 ATS in the past 21 meetings with the Lakers, and they are the lone team in the West giving up less than 100 points per game.

Why the Lakers can cover the spread

The last three losses for Denver in this series took place in the last three games in Los Angeles, and those were obviously all played without James in the lineup.

The Lakers are 3-1 SU and ATS the last four times they have played the second game of a back-to-back situation like this, and they made sure most of their players logged less than 30 minutes versus the Suns, so they could be more competitive against the Nuggets here.

Reserve guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the only Los Angeles player with more than 30 minutes, and he was also one of seven to score in double figures with 14 points.

Smart betting pick

The Lakers would love to turn around quickly and earn their first home victory after winning at Phoenix, and bettors should expect that to happen in this spot.

James will easily be the best player on the court as usual, but Denver is getting respect from oddsmakers as a road favorite mainly because the team upset the two-time defending league champion Golden State Warriors 100-98 as a 4.5-point home underdog on Sunday.

Without that win, this would be closer to a pick'em matchup. Take Los Angeles.

NBA betting trends

Los Angeles is 2-6 SU in its last eight games.

The total has gone over in four of Los Angeles' last six games at home.

The total has gone over in 10 of Los Angeles' last 12 games when playing Denver.

All NBA odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark. Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for more betting picks and analysis on this week's top games. You can also download the free odds tracker app.