Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Pittsburgh owned a six-game winning streak in the rivalry with Cleveland coming into this season but could only manage a tie in the first meeting between the teams back in September. Meanwhile, the Browns are 3-0-1 against the spread over the last four meetings in this series, keeping games close as underdogs. Can Cleveland do it again on Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field?

NFL point spread: The Steelers opened as seven-point favorites; the total was 50.5 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 35.0-16.5 Steelers (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Browns can cover the spread

The Browns reached 2-2-1 on the season a couple of weeks ago but now hope to halt a two-game losing skid after falling at Tampa Bay last week 26-23 in overtime. Cleveland trailed the Buccaneers 16-2 at halftime and 23-9 through three quarters but tied the game at 23-23 on a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass with just over two minutes to go to force OT. Ultimately, the Browns lost it when the Bucs kicked a 59-yard field goal with less than two minutes left in the overtime.

On the day, Cleveland got beat on the stat sheet but won the turnover battle 4-1. Unfortunately, the Browns could only turn that advantage into seven points. Cleveland also failed twice on fourth downs, once at the Tampa 10-yard line and later from the Tampa 1-yard line.

The Browns are 2-1 ATS on the road this season and would be 3-0 if not for that botched game at Oakland a month ago.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Steelers are 2-0 both straight up and ATS their last two times out after beating the Bengals in Cincinnati two weeks ago 28-21. They then enjoyed last week off.

Pittsburgh trailed Cincinnati 7-0 early and then led 14-7 in the second quarter and 20-14 with just over three minutes to go. The Steelers then allowed the Bengals to drive to a go-ahead touchdown but won the game on a Ben Roethlisberger-to-Antonio Brown 31-yard pass-catch-run with just 10 seconds left on the clock.

On the day, Pittsburgh out-gained Cincinnati 481-275, held a 26-19 edge in first downs and a 35/25 advantage in time of possession, in winning outright as a two-point dog.

Still playing without holdout Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers have now out-rushed three of their last four opponents, going 3-1 both SU and ATS along the way.

Smart betting pick

These teams played a 21-21 tie back in Week 1, and the last four meetings in this rivalry have been decided by a total of 10 points. Pittsburgh may well extend its home winning streak against Cleveland to 15 in a row here, but smart money bets the Browns plus the points.

NFL betting trends

The Browns are 3-0 ATS in their last three games vs. the Steelers.

The total has gone over in three of the Browns' last four games vs. the Steelers.

The Steelers are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games in the early afternoon.

