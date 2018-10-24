'Simms & Lefkoe: The Show' Episode 8 Featuring Terrell Owens and Ochocinco

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

B/R

The eighth episode of Simms & Lefkoe: The Show is here. Simms and Lefkoe are joined by Terrell Owens and Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson.

  1. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  2. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  3. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  4. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  5. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  6. Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  7. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  8. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  9. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  10. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  11. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

  12. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  13. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  14. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  15. Kamara Is Taking on All Comers in Paintball

  16. There's No Offseason for NFL Workout Warriors

  17. Norman Goes on Shopping Spree for Detained Families

  18. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  19. 'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot

  20. Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?

Right Arrow Icon

Watch Simms & Lefkoe: The Show every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Thanks to Times Square Tattoo.

