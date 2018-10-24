Dominican Baseball Stars' Road to MLB Started with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IOctober 24, 2018

Many Dominican baseball players grew up playing bottlecap whiffle ball, also known as Vitilla. Vitilla is like stickball and is played with a broomstick and the cap of a water jug. Watch the video above for more about this sport that MLB players say helped their coordination. 

