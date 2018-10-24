Dominican Baseball Stars' Road to MLB Started with a Bottle Cap and Broomstick

Dominican Baseball Stars' Road to MLB Started with a Bottle Cap and BroomstickOctober 24, 2018
Many Dominican baseball players grew up playing bottlecap whiffle ball, also known as Vitilla. Vitilla is like stickball and is played with a broomstick and the cap of a water jug. Watch the video above for more about this sport that MLB players say helped their coordination.
