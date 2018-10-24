2018 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Remains Favorite Ahead of Todd Gurley, More

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 24, 2018

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Based on the latest odds after Week 7, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley are in a two-man race to be named 2018 NFL MVP. 

Per OddsShark, Mahomes' +150 (bet $100 to win $150) gives him a slight edge over Gurley's +200 to win the award. 

           

