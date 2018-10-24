2018 NFL MVP Odds: Patrick Mahomes Remains Favorite Ahead of Todd Gurley, More

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Based on the latest odds after Week 7, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley are in a two-man race to be named 2018 NFL MVP.

Per OddsShark, Mahomes' +150 (bet $100 to win $150) gives him a slight edge over Gurley's +200 to win the award.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.