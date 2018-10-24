Angel Di Maria's Stunning Goal Salvages 2-2 Draw for PSG vs. Napoli

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Napoli earned a crucial result in Group C Champions League play on Wednesday, drawing PSG in Paris, 2-2.

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne opened the scoring with a brilliant chip over PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola in the 29th minute after a gorgeous through ball from Jose Callejon split the defense.

PSG leveled the proceedings in the 60th minute, however, when Thomas Meunier's attempted cross was deflected into the net by a sliding Mario Rui. It was an unlucky moment for the Italian side, though it followed a clever bit of build-up play from PSG to break down Napoli's midfield and find Meunier with room to roam down the right.

Another haggard bit of defending led to Napoli's go-ahead goal in the 77th minute, as Fabian Ruiz's shot hit off the back side of Marquinhos and fell to Dries Mertens, who stabbed at the ball and beat Areola. But PSG were saved in stoppage time by Angel Di Maria, whose curling strike from the edge of the box was a touch of pure class and preserved a draw for PSG.

With the draw, Napoli remained in second place on the Group C table with five points, while PSG stayed in third on four points.

PSG Are Too Sloppy to Win Champions League

PSG have the raw talent to beat any club in the world, on any given day. But at present, they also lack the discipline to mount a Champions League title run.

Some of their defensive deficiencies were on display against Liverpool, as the Reds hit them for three goals in a 3-2 loss for the Parisiens. Those same concerns came to light against Napoli.

PSG appeared to be caught napping on the first goal when Callejon absolutely split the midfield open with a perfect pass to Insigne. PSG's defenders were late to recover and the Napoli man made them pay with a deft chip.

On the second goal, perhaps a bit of bad luck struck the Parisiens, as Ruiz's shot took a less-than fortuitous bounce off of Marquinhos. No matter. Mertens took his chance—and made up for hitting the crossbar earlier in the game when presented a golden scoring opportunity—leaving PSG's UCL hopes on life support.

Whereas Insigne and Mertens came up big in the decisive moments, it is perhaps telling of PSG's current form that they created numerous scoring chances and mostly failed to convert, only to find the back of the net on a Napoli own-goal.

In the early moments, Kylian Mbappe was a force of nature down the right side, testing Napoli's defense with every touch. No goal came of it. Edinson Cavani had several opportunities in front of goal to score. No goal. Neymar was uncharacteristically quiet for long stretches, but when he had his moments—including two consecutive free kicks late in the game—well, no goal.

It is concerning that the trio of Mbappe, Neymar and Cavani has struggled with on-pitch chemistry. They are dynamic individually, but as a unit, they appear to still be sanding off the rough edges, and it was apparent against Napoli.

Yes, Di Maria saved the day—and perhaps PSG's UCL hopes in the process—with a magnificent strike.

But Napoli will surely live with a 2-2 draw away from home, in which PSG needed a lucky deflection and a golazo to pull even.

PSG have been severely tested thus far in the UCL, and the results aren't great. Against Liverpool, the free-flowing style favored the Reds. Against Napoli, PSG were subject to quick-hitting counters.

Wasteful in the front, sloppy in the back. That simply isn't a recipe for success, no matter how much talent has been compiled on the pitch. PSG need to clean up their play if they hope to make a UCL run, let alone escape a tricky Group C.

What's Next?

PSG travel to Marseille in Ligue 1 play on Sunday, while Napoli host Roma the same day in Serie A action. The two clubs will face off in a rematch on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. ET