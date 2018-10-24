World Series 2018: Odds, Prop Bets, Prediction for Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game 2

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has had a brilliant first year as the team's manager, and there are no signs of any problems to this point in the postseason.

After a 108-win regular season earned the Red Sox home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Red Sox handled the New York Yankees and Houston Astros with relative ease in the American League Division Series and the American League Championship Series, respectively.

The Sox recorded an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series, so the speeding Boston train is not slowing down.

The expected pitchers' duel between Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale did not emerge, as both pitchers were pulled after four-plus innings of work. Neither pitcher was hit unusually hard, but they did not dominate either.

The Red Sox gained an early advantage with two runs in the first inning, but the Dodgers were able to respond and tie the score in the third and again in the top of the fifth inning.

Boston was ahead by a 5-4 margin in the bottom of the seventh inning when Eduardo Nunez delivered a pinch-hit, three-run home run to give the Red Sox their final margin.

The Red Sox are sending David Price to the mound in Game 2, and he will be opposed by Hyun-Jin Ryu. Price took a major step in turning around his postseason career narrative as he pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball on the road against the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Price, who had not earned a win as a starter in the postseason prior to that game, struck out nine Astros and did not walk anybody.

Ryu pitched seven innings of shutout baseball in the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves, but he was not as effective against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS. He gave up seven earned runs in 7.1 innings against the Brew Crew.

The Red Sox are -145 favorites in Game 2, while the Dodgers are +125 underdogs to square the series, per OddsShark. A Red Sox backer will need to wager $145 to win $100, while a Dodgers supporter will bet $100 to win $125.

As a result of Boston's victory in Game 1, the Red Sox are -275 favorites to win the Series, while the Dodgers are +215 underdogs.

The Red Sox are attempting to win their fourth world championship since 2004, while the Dodgers are trying to win their first World Series since beating the Oakland A's in 1988.

Prop Bet

Though popular in professional football's postseason, prop bets don't carry the same level of interest in the national pastime.

However, they are available, and one of them gives handicappers a chance to wager on each particular series outcome. With the Red Sox victory in Game 1, there is no longer the possibility of a Dodgers sweep, but here are the odds for the other seven outcomes, as provided by Vegas Insider:

Boston wins in four games, +1000

Boston wins in five games, +600

Boston wins in six games, +350

Boston wins in seven games, +450

Los Angeles wins in five games, +650

Los Angeles wins in six games, +500

Los Angeles wins in seven games, +550

Prediction

Price turned a corner with his spectacular performance in Game 5 against the Houston Astros, and he should be a confident hurler when he takes the mound Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

On the other hand, Ryu was hit hard by the Brewers in Game 6 of the NLCS, and the Red Sox have a far more relentless lineup than Milwaukee.

The Red Sox are still waiting for Mookie Betts to show off his spectacular talent at the plate (.209/.306/.279), and it's difficult to see the Korean holding him in check. J.D. Martinez has been delivering his share of big hits, and he should be able to figure out Ryu as well.

In addition to Betts and Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and the hard-hitting Steve Pearce figure to have some good at-bats against the left-hander.

While it may not be as easy for Price as it was in Game 5 against the Astros, the Red Sox should come out of Game 2 with a 6-4 victory and a 2-0 edge in the World Series.