Dodgers vs. Red Sox: TV Coverage, Start Time for 2018 World Series Game 2

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox took Game 1 of the 2018 World Series with an 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale were both chased after four innings in a game that was hyped as a potential pitcher's duel, and plenty more offense is likely forthcoming in this series.

The Red Sox banged out 11 hits in the opener, including a 4-for-5 performance from Andrew Benintendi who scored three runs out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez delivered the big blow, though, launching a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to break things open.

Who will come out on top in Game 2?

Ahead we've predicted just that.

Game 2 Information

Start Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV: Fox

Live-Stream: Fox Sports Go or Fox Sports app

Prediction

Dodgers 6, Red Sox 4

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Red Sox were unable to take a 2-0 series lead in the ALDS and ALCS, as they left Fenway Park with both those series knotted at 1-1, and it's more of the same in the World Series.

In his first career start at Fenway, left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu does what ace Clayton Kershaw couldn't in the opener—he quiets the Boston offense.

The Dodgers get on the board early with a two-run home run from Justin Turner in the top of the first inning, but both starters settle in from there and the score still stands at 2-0 after five innings.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Back-to-back hits to lead off the top of the sixth chase Boston starter David Price, and the Dodgers break things open from there against the Red Sox bullpen with four runs in the inning to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

The Red Sox cut into the deficit with a two-run home run from J.D. Martinez in the bottom of the inning, and they score two more in the seventh, but that's as close as things get.

After Dodgers reliever Pedro Baez allows the first two batters to reach base in the bottom of the eighth, manager Dave Roberts goes to closer Kenley Jansen early with the travel day looming.

Jansen slams the door for a two-inning save and the Dodgers head home with the series tied.

