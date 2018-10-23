NFL Trade Rumors: Teams Interested in CBs Janoris Jenkins, Gareon Conley

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Oct. 30, teams are inquiring about New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins and Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley, CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported Tuesday.

La Canfora described the trade market as "hot" at the cornerback position, with the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers looking for possible additions to their secondaries.

Jenkins has 33 combined tackles, six passes defended and two interceptions in seven games for the Giants this season.

Two factors will hurt his value as a trade asset. The Giants rank 27th in pass defense DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), per Football Outsiders, for which Jenkins deserves some of the blame. He also counts for $14.7 million against the salary cap in both 2019 and 2020.

Even if Jenkins improves in new surroundings, prospective suitors may be wary of giving up too much when they'd be making such a hefty financial commitment.

Conley is only a year removed from the Raiders selecting him with the 24th overall pick. Injuries limited him to two appearances as a rookie in 2017, and he has struggled throughout 2018. He had a pick-six in Oakland's Week 4 win over the Cleveland Browns but has posted only 10 combined tackles and the one interception in six games.

The Mercury News' Dieter Kurtenbach criticized Conley's usage this year:

Trading Conley would continue Jon Gruden's roster overhaul since taking over as head coach. The Raiders sent Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears for a package of draft picks before the start of the regular season, and the team confirmed Monday it received a 2019 first-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys in return for wide receiver Amari Cooper.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Conley and quarterback Derek Carr "are among those not considered likely to be traded" by the Raiders.

If Gruden was willing to part ways with Mack—one of the best players at any position—then he'd presumably trade Conley for the right price.

Arizona Cardinals star Patrick Peterson is by far the crown jewel among the cornerbacks likely to move before the trade deadline. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Peterson is "desperately" trying to get out of Arizona.

For the teams that can't reach an agreement with the Cardinals for Peterson, either Jenkins or Conley could be a backup plan.