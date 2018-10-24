NFL Week 8 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over/Under Predictions

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While the Los Angeles Rams appear to be running away with the NFC West, the picture is much foggier across the rest of the NFL. We're seven weeks in, and six of the league's eight division leads are a game or less.

With a couple of exceptions, it's hard to tell which are the dominant teams in the NFL this season. This can it difficult to predict what's going to happen on a game-to-game basis—and Week 8 certainly has its share of tricky games—but that's exactly what we're going to do here.

We'll run down all 14 games of Week 8—the Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are on bye—along with the latest odds and over/unders from OddsShark. We will also make score predictions for each game and take a look at some of the top props of the week.

Week 8 Lines, Over/Unders and Predictions

Thursday, October 25

Miami Dolphins (+7.5) at Houston Texans (o/u 44): Texans 26, Dolphins 17

Sunday, October 28

Philadelphia Eagles (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars (o/u 42): Eagles 25, Jaguars 20

Denver Broncos (+10) at Kansas City Chiefs (o/u 54): Chiefs 33, Broncos 24

New York Jets (+7) at Chicago Bears (o/u 45): Bears 27, Jets 20

Cleveland Browns (+8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (o/u 50.5): Steelers 28, Browns 24

Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants (o/u 42.5): Redskins 24, Giants 22

Seattle Seahawks (+3) at Detroit Lions (o/u 49.5): Lions 23, Seahawks 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals (o/u 54): Bengals 30, Buccaneers 28

Baltimore Ravens (-2) at Carolina Panthers (o/u 44): Ravens 20, Panthers 17

Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Oakland Raiders (o/u 49.5): Colts 27, Raiders 16

San Francisco 49ers (even) at Arizona Cardinals (o/u 42.5): 49ers 22, Cardinals 17

Green Bay Packers (+9.5) at Los Angeles Rams (o/u 56.5): Rams 31, Packers 26

New Orleans Saints (+1) at Minnesota Vikings (o/u 52): Saints 28, Vikings 27

Monday, October 29

New England Patriots (-14) at Buffalo Bills (o/u 44): Patriots 30, Bills 22

Week 8 Props

Lamar Miller Goes Over 54.5 Yards Rushing



The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans kick off Week 8 on Thursday night in a matchup that is critical for both teams. The Texans are clinging onto a slim AFC South lead, while the Dolphins are trying to catch the New England Patriots in the AFC East.

Thursday's game will also feature Houston running back Lamar Miller facing off against his old team. The over/under for his rushing output is set at 54.5 yards, according to OddsChecker.com.

This actually feels a tad low, as Miller is coming off his best game of the season (100 yards rushing) and the Texans offensive line has been run-blocking well.

"They're getting us movement," Miller said, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. "As a running back, trying to be decisive and get the tough yardage."

While Miller will be sharing carries with Alfred Blue, we're still going to go with the over here. The Dolphins are surrendering an average of 136.7 yards per game on the ground (29th in the NFL) and just gave up 158 yards to Detroit Lions back Kerryon Johnson.

Pittsburgh Steelers to Score First Against Browns

The first time the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns faced off this season, the game resulted in a tie and easily could have resulted in a Browns win.

The performance of Cleveland's defense helped set up the tie. It "was no lightning strike," according to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, per Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com.

The Steelers aren't going to take Cleveland lightly. Expect them to come out swinging in front of the home crowd, looking to exact a little revenge for Week 1. Expect the Browns to do what they normally do: start slow.

Cleveland still hasn't scored a first-quarter touchdown this season. It won't help morale that head coach Hue Jackson publicly criticized his offense.

This is why we'll go with the Steelers to score first in this game—OddsChecker.com gives them 11-18 odds. Expect Ben Roethlisberger and Co. to get the job done.

Kansas City Chiefs to Score First Against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs also have 11-18 odds to score first at OddsChecker.com, and we like them to do so against the Denver Broncos in Week 8.

The simple reason here is that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been scoring at a frantic pace this season. They've racked up at least 27 points in every single game, and they just dropped 45 on the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Chiefs get the football first, there's a very good chance they score first. Even if they don't, their defense showed signs of life last week and will have an opportunity to shine again against Denver's inconsistent offense.

The odds are in Kansas City's favor here.

Odds accurate as of 1 p.m. ET Monday.