B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 7

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 23, 2018

  1. CP3-Rondo Blowup Was a Long Time Coming

  2. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  3. CFB's Creative Entrances Put WWE to Shame

  4. World Pole Climbing Championships Are Something Else

  5. NBA Let Players Know They Have to Cover Branded Tattoos

  6. 🌟The Champions: Easter Eggs 🌟

  7. The NBA Is Back and the Soccer World Is Pumped

  8. Boban Is Back to Break It Down for Another Season

  9. Sweep the Leg with 'Karate Combat'

  10. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  11. 'Ginger Ninja' Is the Hottest PG Prospect in 2019 Class

  12. 🌟The Champions, Ep 4: Pulisic Hits Oktoberfest 🌟

  13. Farmers Make Rocket League with Tractor Soccer

  14. This Is Canoe Polo 😲

  15. Shoot a Bull's-Eye with Extreme Archery 🎯

  16. Ep 3: Mourinho Throws Dinner Party from Hell

  17. Relive Ovi and the Caps' Summer of the Cup

  18. Bodybuilder Making a Difference with Homemade Gyms

  19. How to Perfect Timed Shots in FIFA

  20. Players Battle Campers in Rivalry of the Summer

Right Arrow Icon

NFL Week 7 is over, and with it came an avalanche of fantasy points. There were some incredible performances all around the league but also some terrible injuries.

Matt Camp is here to tell you who has earned fantasy trust and who should be set free.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app  to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    How to Cure the Eagles' Super Bowl Hangover 🤕

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How to Cure the Eagles' Super Bowl Hangover 🤕

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    JBJ Went from Trade Bait to Playoff Hero

    Featured logo
    Featured

    JBJ Went from Trade Bait to Playoff Hero

    Scott Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Blockbusters We're Dying to See

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NBA Blockbusters We're Dying to See

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Full World Series Preview 🔮

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Full World Series Preview 🔮

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report