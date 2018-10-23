Drake Buys Ownership Stake into Nadeshot's Esports Brand 100 Thieves

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Music superstar Drake has purchased an ownership stake in the esports organization 100 Thieves.

On Tuesday, 100T founder Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag announced Drake and record producer Scooter Braun, best known for his work with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, were joining the ownership group, which also features Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert.

He recounted the deal-making process in a piece for The Players' Tribune:

Scooter had connected our team with Drake a few months ago. After some emails (a lot of emails), Drake invited us to his home in Hidden Hills, California. Not all that far from where I won that $100,000.

We met Drake. And it was a really, really great experience. He believed in our project, and our team—and that meant so much to me. Man, it's crazy. I grew up listening to Drake. Blasting Thank Me Later on my laptop speakers so I could hear it over my headphones while I was gaming.

And now Drake is a part of 100 Thieves. How 'bout that?

Drake previously made headlines in the world of video games for playing Fortnite Battle Royale with popular Twitch streamer Ninja.

Along with Fortnite, 100 Thieves also fields professional teams in League of Legends, League of Legends Academy and Clash Royale.