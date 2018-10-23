Cowboys' Jason Garrett on Amari Cooper Trade: 'He Has a Bright Future'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett spoke Tuesday in support of the team acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick Monday.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (h/t Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News), Garrett expressed his belief that Cooper can be a key player for the Cowboys moving forward: "Obviously it's a big decision. We talked about it a lot, at all levels of our organization. I do believe we've done a good job selecting guys in the first round and they are cornerstone players on our team. We really believe that Amari can be that kind of a guy. He's 24 years old. We think he has a bright future."

Cooper is a two-time Pro Bowler in the midst of his fourth NFL season.

Although Cooper topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons after Oakland selected him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft out of Alabama, his production has waned since then.

Last season, Cooper finished with just 48 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns. Through six games this season, Cooper has made 22 grabs for 280 yards and one score.

Most of Cooper's production this season has come in just two games with 18 receptions for 244 yards in those contests.

Despite his inconsistency, Garrett feels giving up a first-round pick to acquire him was a logical move:

"The value for a player like that at his age, that's really what it costs you. It costs you a first-round pick. If we were to get him in the draft next spring, you would say, 'Boy, is there any receiver who is as good as a guy like Amari Cooper?' He's not 28, 29, 30. You're not paying for a guy for what he's done for the past six, seven, eight years for another team.

"We feel like he has it in front of him and he can really benefit our team going forward because of the ability he has and the kind of person he is."

Dallas was in desperate need of a go-to receiver after cutting ties with wideout Dez Bryant during the offseason. The Cowboys also lost tight end Jason Witten to retirement.

Slot receiver Cole Beasley leads the Cowboys in receiving across the board this season with 33 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns.

Aside from Beasley, Michael Gallup, Allen Hurns, Deonte Thompson, Tavon Austin and Terrance Williams have combined for 44 receptions for 599 yards and four touchdowns.

Cooper has a history of success in the NFL, and if he can recapture what made him a star in his first two seasons, quarterback Dak Prescott will finally have a top-tier receiver he can rely on.