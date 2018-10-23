Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Odds, Analysis, NFL Betting Pick

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles (3-4) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) will both attempt to get back to the .500 mark on Sunday when they square off against each other at Wembley Stadium in London.

The defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are small favorites at sportsbooks versus the Jaguars, who are sticking with quarterback Blake Bortles as the starter despite him getting benched in last week's 20-7 loss to the Houston Texans.

NFL point spread: The Eagles opened as three-point favorites; the total was 41 early in the week, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NFL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 23.4-20.0 Eagles (NFL picks on every game)

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

While Philadelphia has certainly played up-and-down since the return of quarterback Carson Wentz from a torn ACL this season, Jacksonville is in much worse shape right now as losers of three straight games with Bortles under center. Things got so bad for the Jaguars that Bortles was replaced by Cody Kessler, who totaled 156 passing yards and was sacked four times while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

The Eagles have at least been competitive in losing three of four, with all of them decided by four points or less, including last week's 21-17 home loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Why the Jaguars can cover the spread

Defensively, Jacksonville still has as much talent as any team in the league, and that could lead to a long day for Wentz if the players can pull themselves together and play well again here.

Even though Bortles has retained his starting job, he will be feeling some real pressure to perform and does not have to play like an All-Pro to win this game. Bortles and the Jaguars also have the experience of playing in England, so they know what to expect and how to prepare for playing abroad in this same environment.

Smart betting pick

This could have easily been last year's Super Bowl matchup, but instead bettors have to decide which struggling team to put their money on.

Jacksonville has been a huge disappointment lately due in part to the poor play of Bortles, but the defense has played terrible recently as well. Philadelphia is good at rebounding, backed up the team's strong 6-1 mark straight up in its last seven games following a loss. The Eagles will bounce back again with a win and cover.

NFL betting trends

The total has gone over in five of the Jaguars' last six games before a bye.

The Jaguars are 6-21 SU in their last 27 games in October.

The Eagles are 6-1 SU in their last seven games after a loss.

