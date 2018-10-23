Simms & Lefkoe: Simms Reacts to Bortles Benching, Patrick Peterson Landing Spots

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 23, 2018

Simms & Lefkoe
Simms & LefkoeBleacher Report

It's our Week 7 recap pod!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Blake Bortles' benching against the Texans, the greatness of Sean Payton, trade destinations for Patrick Peterson, and much more!

Follow @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram, and tell us what you think of the show!


To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Falcons Beat Giants Despite Big Night from OBJ

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Falcons Beat Giants Despite Big Night from OBJ

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Odell Becomes Fastest WR to 5K Yds 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Odell Becomes Fastest WR to 5K Yds 🎥

    yahoosportsnfl
    via Twitter

    Giants Are Wasting OBJ's Prime

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Giants Are Wasting OBJ's Prime

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Coleman Goes Untouched for TD 💨🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coleman Goes Untouched for TD 💨🎥

    br_nfl
    via Twitter