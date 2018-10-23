Simms & Lefkoe: Simms Reacts to Bortles Benching, Patrick Peterson Landing Spots

Bleacher Report

It's our Week 7 recap pod!

On today's episode of the show, the guys discuss Blake Bortles' benching against the Texans, the greatness of Sean Payton, trade destinations for Patrick Peterson, and much more!

