San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators: Odds, Analysis, NHL Betting Pick

The Nashville Predators (7-1) will go for their sixth consecutive win on Tuesday when they host the San Jose Sharks (4-3-1) as small home favorites at the sportsbooks.

The Predators have outscored the opposition by a league-best 12 goals this season, although they put goaltender Pekka Rinne on IR following a collision on Friday.

NHL betting line: The Predators opened as -123 favorites (wager $123 to win $100); the total is at 5.5 goals, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

NHL betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 3.5-2.5, Predators (NHL picks on every game)

Check out the OddsShark podcast on iTunes or Spotify or at OddsShark.libsyn.com for more odds information, betting picks and a breakdown of this week's top sports betting news.

Why the Sharks can pay on the NHL lines

While Nashville has won five in a row, San Jose has put together a modest two-game winning streak heading into a three-game road trip after beating the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders at home by a combined score of 9-2.

The Sharks had lost their previous two games on the road by just one goal apiece, so at least they were competitive in both matchups despite suffering defeats each time.

Led by a balanced scoring attack, this team has seven players with six points or more in the first eight games.

Why the Predators can pay on the NHL lines

The Predators are fortunate to have an outstanding backup to replace Rinne in net with Juuse Saros already set as their goalie of the future.

In fact, the 23-year-old is a perfect 4-0 this season with a 1.54 goals-against average after blanking the Edmonton Oilers in a 3-0 road victory on Saturday.

Saros stopped all 31 Edmonton shots he faced in the win along with all nine in relief of Rinne versus the Flames. He was almost as good as Rinne last year too when he won the Vezina Trophy for being the NHL's best goalie.

Smart betting pick

This is a fantastic matchup between two clubs expected to battle for the Western Conference title this season. But Nashville has won four of the past five meetings between the teams, according to the OddsShark NHL Database, since falling to San Jose in seven games during the 2016 playoffs.

The Predators have also been the better team overall the past two years, so look for Saros to outplay counterpart Martin Jones in this spot and stay unbeaten between the pipes.

NHL betting trends

The total has gone under in five of San Jose's last seven games.

The total has gone under in four of San Jose's last five games on the road.

Nashville is 15-8 in its last 23 games at home.

All NHL odds and betting trends according to Bleacher Report's official odds partner, OddsShark.