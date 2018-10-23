Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox: World Series Game 1 Odds, Betting Pick

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The American League champion Boston Red Sox will host Game 1 of the World Series against the NL champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday as solid home favorites at sportsbooks after taking four straight from the Houston Astros.

The Red Sox took care of the defending World Series champs by sweeping them on the road in three games, and they also had the best home record in MLB during the regular season at 57-24.

MLB betting line: The Red Sox opened as -136 favorites (wager $136 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 5.5-2.1, Dodgers (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Dodgers can pay on the MLB lines

The Dodgers showed a lot of poise and character in overcoming a 2-1 deficit versus the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Championship Series and winning Game 7 on the road. That put Los Angeles back in the World Series again this year despite some bumps along the way dating back to the middle of May when they were 10 games under the .500 mark at 16-26.

Now Los Angeles will send ace Clayton Kershaw to the mound (9-5, 2.73 ERA) in the series opener at Fenway Park even though he has continued to be up-and-down in the playoffs throughout his career.

Why the Red Sox can pay on the MLB lines

Boston is hoping ace Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA) can overcome a rough start in Game 1 of the ALCS on October 13 when he gave up two runs in four innings with four walks and five strikeouts in an eventual 7-2 loss to Houston.

The good news is that the 29-year-old only allowed one hit to the Astros, and he is over the stomach illness that reportedly plagued him that weekend.

This is exactly why the Red Sox traded for Sale two years ago, to get back to the World Series and have a legitimate ace who can dominate.

Smart betting pick

This will likely be a long series between two great teams where managing could well be the difference. How Los Angeles' Dave Roberts and Boston's Alex Cora handle their respective lineups and pitchers will be the key, starting right away in Game 1.

Both teams have shown the ability to rebound from adversity, so the loser of this game is not out of it by any means. But Game 1 is more critical for Sale, who must prove he can pitch in the spotlight.

The Red Sox have won seven of the past 10 meetings with the Dodgers, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, so they are the play here.

MLB betting trends

Boston is 6-1 in its last seven games.

The total has gone over in four of Boston's last five games.

Los Angeles is 3-7 in its last 10 games when playing Boston.

