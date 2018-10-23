NFL Predictions Week 8: Vegas Odds, Spreads and Picks for All Games

Howard Simmons/Associated Press

The heavy hitters of the NFC take center stage in Week 8.

A pair of marquee clashes, one of which is a playoff rematch, headline a schedule that includes the final London game of the season.

The rest of the schedule contains a handful of intriguing divisional matchups and a few AFC vs. NFC showdowns that could interesting, but all of our focus will be on the top teams in the NFC.

As of right now, the majority of the Week 8 betting lines sit at three points or fewer, which could lead to some interesting decisions come Sunday.

NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET.

Picks against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 25

Miami at Houston (-7.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 28

Philadelphia (-3) at Jacksonville (9:30 a.m., NFL Network, Game in London)

New York Jets at Chicago (-7) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Kansas City (-10) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-8) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore (-2) at Carolina (1 p.m., CBS)

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (-4.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Detroit (-3) (1 p.m., Fox)

Washington at New York Giants (-1) (1 p.m., Fox)

Indianapolis (-3) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams (-9) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at Arizona (Even) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans at Minnesota (-1) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 29

New England (-13.5) at Buffalo (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

Vikings Eke Out Victory In Playoff Rematch

We all know what happened the last time the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings played at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings won't win in dramatic fashion like they did in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs, but they'll eke out a close victory against Drew Brees and the Saints.

The 4-2-1 Vikings have won their last three contests, and they've taken a pair of one-possession games over San Francisco and Philadelphia.

As it usually is, the key for Minnesota will be getting the ball to Adam Thielen, who has 822 yards on 67 receptions.

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

However, it won't be just Thielen who comes up with a few big plays in the clash of divisional leaders.

Stefon Diggs, who caught the game-winning touchdown against the Saints in January, will produce his third 100-yard receiving performance and first since the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

New Orleans is riding a five-game winning streak and it's entering a tough two-game stretch that also includes a home game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9.

The Saints will use Sunday's trip to Minnesota as a test of their playoff credentials, with Brees, who has 10 touchdown passes in five games against the Vikings, leading the charge.

The 1.5-point spread for the contest projects a close game that we all expect to see, and while it'll be a tight affair like many expect, the Vikings will pull away in the fourth quarter.

Bettors who choose the Vikings Sunday will sweat out the result, but they'll be rewarded in the end after quarterback Kirk Cousins leads them on a game-winning drive.

Jacksonville Comes Close To London Victory

Sunday's game in London couldn't have come at a better time for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles.

Both teams head over to Wembley Stadium under a massive amount of criticism, and a trip overseas could be exactly what both teams need to drown out the noise and produce a solid four quarters of football.

Although the Eagles are struggling, they still have a path to the NFC East title since they've only played one division game to date.

The Jaguars are in worse shape, especially at quarterback, as Blake Bortles was benched for Cody Kessler in the Week 7 loss to the Houston Texans.

Bortles needs to put together a good showing in London in order to restore some of the faith lost by the fan base and coaching staff.

Stephen B. Morton/Associated Press

If Bortles can find a way to be consistent in the pocket against an Eagles defense that struggles against the pass, the Jaguars will keep up with the defending Super Bowl champion.

Because the spread is only three points, picking the Jaguars means you also have faith they'll have an opportunity to win.

Only two of Jacksonville's seven games have been decided by less than 10 points, while the Eagles have only had one game with a double-digit margin of victory.

Since Philadelphia's shown it has trouble closing out games, Bortles will keep the Jaguars within striking distance.

The Jaguars might not be able to finish the deal and earn a victory, but they'll be within a field goal and cover in their second home.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.