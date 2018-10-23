Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Top 50 Players from Consensus Experts

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

As Week 8 of the NFL arrives, fantasy football is reaching a pivotal time. If your team is lagging behind in the standings, it's time to change that.

Using the expert rankings compiled by FantasyPros based on standard scoring, we've highlighted the best players available this week in the NFL.

That's not without a few major omissions, though. For the second time during the 2018 campaign, four NFL teams have a bye. The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers are loaded with potential starters, but they'll be resting this weekend.

Hopefully, your roster is loaded with top-50 options. Be sure to slot them in your Week 8 lineup, and good luck.

Top 50 Players—Week 8

1. Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC (vs. DEN)

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB (at LAR)

3. Todd Gurley, RB, LAR (vs. GB)

4. Jared Goff, QB, LAR (vs. GB)

5. Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN (vs. NO)

6. Tom Brady, QB, NE (at BUF)

7. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, PIT (vs. CLE)

8. Drew Brees, QB, NO (at MIN)

9. Andrew Luck, QB, IND (at OAK)

10. Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (vs. MIA)

11. Jameis Winston, QB, TB (at CIN)

12. Cam Newton, QB, CAR (vs. BAL)

13. Andy Dalton, QB, CIN (vs. TB)

14. Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (at DET)

15. Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (vs. SEA)

16. Mitch Trubisky, QB, CHI (vs. NYJ)

17. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. WAS)

18. Carson Wentz, QB, PHI (at JAC)

19. Kareem Hunt, RB, KC (vs. DEN)

20. Baker Mayfield, QB, CLE (at PIT)

21. Joe Flacco, QB, BAL (at CAR)

22. Derek Carr, QB, OAK (vs. IND)

23. Case Keenum, QB, DEN (at KC)

24. Alex Smith, QB, WAS (at NYG)

25. James Conner, RB, PIT (vs. CLE)

26. Eli Manning, QB, NYG (vs. WAS)

27. C.J. Beathard, QB, SF (at ARI)

28. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. TB)

29. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at MIN)

30. Brock Osweiler, QB, MIA (at HOU)

31. David Johnson, RB, ARI (vs. SF)

32. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. NO)

33. Antonio Brown, WR, PIT (vs. CLE)

34. A.J. Green, WR, CIN (vs. TB)

35. James White, RB, NE (at BUF)

36. Josh Rosen, QB, ARI (vs. SF)

37. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (vs. DEN)

38. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (vs. MIA)

39. Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (vs. BAL)

40. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at MIN)

41. Marlon Mack, RB, IND (at OAK)

42. Davante Adams, WR, GB (at LAR)

43. Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (at PIT)

44. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, NYG (vs. WAS)

45. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (vs. SEA)

46. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (vs. GB)

47. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (vs. DEN)

48. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (vs. CLE)

49. Brandon Cooks, WR, LAR (vs. GB)

50. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (at KC)

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

After cruising to a 27-3 victory over the Oakland Raiders in London, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks had an extra week to prepare for a matchup with the Detroit Lions.

According to OddsShark, the Lions opened as three-point favorites. That shouldn't sway anyone from starting Wilson, though.

Over the last three weeks, Detroit has surrendered at least 239 passing yards and two touchdowns without grabbing any interceptions. If Dak Prescott and Brock Osweiler can put up those numbers, Wilson certainly can do the same.

Wilson—who is averaging 218 yards and 2.2 scores per game—has a high floor in fantasy lineups this weekend.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos absolutely walloped the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, also holding David Johnson to just 70 total yards on 17 touches. But don't get bullish on the Broncos just yet.

Running backs have racked up eight touchdowns on Denver this season, and three have topped the 100-yard mark. Kareem Hunt accomplished that in Week 4, scampering for 121 yards with a score and adding three catches for 54 yards.

Oh, and the last two weeks, he's amassed 326 total yards and four touchdowns. Hunt has reached the end zone in six straight games.

Denver will be a confident group, but all signs point to another productive day for the second-year standout.

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Frank Victores/Associated Press

A.J. Green's hot streak might get even sizzling.

In each of the Bengals' last three games, the Georgia product has garnered at least 10 targets. He topped the 100-yard mark against both the Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, too.

Green hasn't caught a touchdown since Week 4, but the target share is there. And the matchup could hardly be friendlier. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have allowed 88-plus yards to an opponent in every game, and team No. 1 wideouts Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown and Jarvis Landry all found the end zone.

Yes, Tampa will be keying on Green. His talent, however, will overwhelm the struggling defense when they square off in Cincinnati.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.