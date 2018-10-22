Amari Cooper Rumors: Eagles, Colts Had Interest in WR Before Cowboys Trade

John Hefti/Associated Press

While the Dallas Cowboys acquired Amari Cooper Monday, they reportedly weren't the only team interested.

According to Michael Silver of NFL Network, the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts were also in talks for the receiver. The Eagles apparently offered a second-round pick for Cooper.

The Cowboys were able to beat these offers, giving up a first-round pick in the deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

General manager Reggie McKenzie understood the impact of the first-round pick:

While the cost was high for the Cowboys, it seems like anything less wouldn't have completed the deal. It also kept the talented receiver from going to an NFC East rival.

Cooper has been inconsistent this season, having two games with over 100 receiving yards and four games with less than 20. He also left Sunday's game early with a head injury and remains in the concussion protocol.

Overall, he has 280 receiving yards in 2018 and his 46.7 yards per game is nearly in line with his 2017 production when he finished with 680 receiving yards in 14 games.

Despite his recent struggles, the 2015 first-round pick showed he can be an impact player in his first two years in the league, combining for 155 catches, 2,223 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in each season.

The Eagles and Colts have each dealt with depth problems at receiver with key players going down with injuries this season. Neither team has a receiver with more than 400 receiving yards in 2018.

However, the Cowboys seemed to want Cooper more and were able to complete the deal.