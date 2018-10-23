NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on William Nylander, Artemi Panarin and More

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Just a few weeks into the 2018-19 NHL season, teams are already looking at ways to improve their rosters.

While the first seven to 10 games isn't enough to cause organizations to abandon the plans they had going into the year, it can highlight weaknesses and show where improvements need to be made. At the same time, contract situations could cause some big names to change teams before the deadline.

Here are some notable players who could be dealt within the next couple of months.

Artemi Panarin, LW, Columbus Blue Jackets

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

You don't want to trade an elite player, but you also don't want to lose them for nothing in free agency.

This is the dilemma the Columbus Blue Jackets are currently dealing with when it comes to Artemi Panarin, who has passed on signing a contract extension and will likely hit free agency.

According to Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen "won’t wait for the expiration date to hit" to deal Panarin if he has the chance.

"At the moment, he sounds inclined to play this out until the February trade deadline, but that’s a dangerous approach—particularly if clubs keep knock- knock-knockin' on Jarmo’s door with enticing offers," Dupont wrote.

Panarin is a true difference-maker on the ice, totaling nine points in the first seven games of the season. He had 27 points and 55 assists last season while helping the Blue Jackets reach the playoffs for the second year in a row.

While this makes him a hot commodity across the league, it also makes him worth keeping if Columbus has hopes of contending this season.

Still, there are reasons to make a quick decision well before the deadline.

As Pierre LeBrun of TSN noted, Panarin has indicated he won't sign an extension for anyone this year. This makes him purely a rental player, which diminishes a return.

A team would be much more likely to trade for a rental knowing he will be around nearly the full season, rather than just a couple of months at the end of the year.

Sergei Bobrovsky, G, Columbus Blue Jackets

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

If the Blue Jackets are going to trade Panarin, they might as well keep the phone lines open for a possible deal including Sergei Bobrovsky.

Like his teammate, Bobrovsky is entering free agency and is unlikely to re-sign with Columbus. Larry Brooks of the New York Post noted earlier this month the goalie was looking for a contract that resembled Carey Price's $84 million over eight years.

Nick Kypreos said on Sportsnet's Beyond Headlines the Blue Jackets have an offer on the table to Bobrovsky but it might not be enough to keep him. There are also teams interested in a deal where they could acquire him and then sign him long term.

One of those teams could be the New York Islanders, a squad seeking a No. 1 goalie.

According to Craig Custance of the Athletic, general manager Lou Lamoriello is going to be especially aggressive to solidify the position going forward.

"Lou always puts a premium on goaltending. He knew what Martin Brodeur did for him," a source told Custance. "Lamoriello had Brodeur and made high profile trades for Cory Schneider and Frederik Andersen. He’s certainly a person of interest on this front."

Bobrovsky is off to a rough start to the 2018-19 season with just a 3.84 goals against average in five starts, including eight goals allowed in a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. At his best, however, he can be an elite stopper and is worth a large price tag either in free agency or the trade market.

William Nylander, C, Toronto Maple Leafs

Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs are red-hot to start the season with one of the best offenses in hockey. They are hardly missing William Nylander, who remains away from the team due to a contract dispute.

With that said, the team does need to figure out what to do with the talented young center.

According to Chris Johnston of Sportsnet, the two sides won't agree on a long-term deal, likely leaving only a short-term deal or a trade. This could be the result of unrealistic demands coming from the player's camp.

"William Nylander is not worth what William Nylander thinks he’s worth," a Western Conference executive told Kevin McGran of the Star.

With the two sides so far apart on negotiations, it could leave a trade as the only option.

According to LeBrun, Maples Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas wants to sign Nylander and the two recently met for a face-to-face meeting in Switzerland. On the other hand, he also noted the pressure that will mount for Toronto as the Dec. 1 trade deadline approaches.

"They may not want to trade him but if this drags on, they’re going to have to," a Western Conference front office executive said.

The 22-year-old tallied 61 points in each of the last two seasons and could be a useful player in Toronto's hunt for a Stanley Cup, but he provides no help if he never reports to the team. The Maple Leafs could benefit from trading him for someone who can help this season and potentially take his place on one of the top lines.