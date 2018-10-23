NFL Picks Week 8: Latest Odds, Prop Bets, Over/Under Lines and Predictions

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

Parity is seemingly at an all-time high in the NFL, as 19 of 32 league teams have three or four wins after seven games.

A small upper class and lower class also exist, but the middle class contains a massive group of teams all fighting for a playoff spot.

The second half of the regular season should be fun to follow as the contenders and pretenders separate themselves.

Until then, here's a look at some Week 8 odds (via OddsShark) and game picks alongside three prop bets (via Oddschecker) to consider.

Week 8 Picks and Odds

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5, 44.5 O/U): HOU 17, MIA 9

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 41.5 O/U) at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium, London: PHI 17, JAX 13

Baltimore Ravens (-2, 43 O/U) at Carolina Panthers: BAL 19, CAR 13

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8, 51 O/U): PIT 34, CLE 13

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10, 55 O/U): KC 34, DEN 24

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-7, 46 O/U): CHI 27, NYJ 13

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 49.5 O/U): DET 27, SEA 24

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-4.5, 54 O/U): CIN 31, TB 28

Washington Redskins (-1, 42 O/U) at New York Giants: WAS 20, NYG 17

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 50 O/U) at Oakland Raiders: IND 24, OAK 20

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9, 56.5 O/U): LAR 38, GB 31

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (EVEN, 43 O/U): ARI 27, SF 20

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-1, 53 O/U): NO 31, MIN 28

New England Patriots (-13.5, 44.5 O/U) at Buffalo Bills: NE 34, BUF 10

Prop Bets

Philadelphia Eagles Winning Margin: 1-13 points (+150)

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their last three games by 16, 33 and 13 points.

The team turned the ball over five times to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5.

In Week 6, Jags allowed 40 points to the Dallas Cowboys, who have scored more than 20 in just one other game this year.

And last Sunday, starting quarterback Blake Bortles was benched midgame versus the Houston Texans following a fumble. In the locker room postgame, members of the team engaged in an argument.

It's pouring in Jacksonville right now, and while things aren't much better in Philadelphia (the defending Super Bowl champions are just 3-4), the Eagles have at least been competitive all season as they try to overcome a litany of injuries on both sides of the ball.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville hasn't been close to a victory in four weeks and will be without running back Leonard Fournette, who is recovering from a hamstring injury. The Jags did pick up Carlos Hyde from the Cleveland Browns in a trade, but the ex-Ohio State star has averaged just 3.4 yards per carry this season. How much can he realistically improve an offense in turmoil?

The Eagles could be facing Jacksonville at the right time. Look for them to win in London.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans: Under 38 Points (+240)

The Miami Dolphins will be without top wideouts Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills on Thursday versus the Houston Texans.

Wilson has a labrum injury that will force him to miss Thursday's game and maybe longer, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Stills has a strained groin and won't play, per head coach Adam Gase.

Wilson and Stills are the team's co-leaders in touchdowns (four each). Wilson is No. 1 in receiving yards (391), while Stills is third (281).

The team is losing a ton of pass-catching production, which could be a massive problem in a short week of preparation leading into a road contest.

On the opposite sideline, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is battling a chest injury that has slowed him down.

Significant credit goes to Watson for just being on the field, but he has understandably managed just 316 passing yards and 15 rushing yards in his last two games combined. The offense has also scored just 33 total points during that stretch.

Now the Texans have to face Miami without breakout rookie wide receiver Keke Coutee, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, per Rapoport.

Ultimately, the Dolphins-Texans matchup looks like a game where the first team to 20 (if anyone gets that far) wins given injuries for both offenses.

Arizona Cardinals: Over 25 Points (+170)

This prop is a bit of a gamble considering that the Arizona Cardinals have scored just 13.1 points per game this year, which is the second-worst mark in the league.

However, the team made a change at offensive coordinator and promoted quarterback coach Byron Leftwich after the team's 45-10 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Leftwich must find a way better utilize superstar running back David Johnson, who is off to a slow start this year with just 3.2 yards per carry.

One potential solution may be to stop running Johnson up the middle as often. Football analyst Warren Sharp tweeted about ex-offensive coordinator Mike McCoy's tendency to send running backs up the gut:

That didn't lead to much 2018 success, but Sharp pointed out what the Cardinals could do as an alternative, focusing on Johnson's excellent 2016 campaign in which he amassed a league-leading 2,118 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns:

Johnson saw an average of 7.5 targets per game in 2016, but that number has dipped to 4.29 in 2017. The Cardinals would be wise to give Johnson more looks in the pass game to (a) get their superstar going and (b) improve a pass-offense efficiency that ranks third-last in the NFL, per Football Outsiders.

If Leftwich makes some changes to free Johnson in the pass game, then Arizona could have a solid performance against the San Francisco 49ers, who have allowed 31.1 points per game (the third-worst mark in the league).

The 49ers already lost 28-18 to the Cardinals at home in Week 5, and now they are tasked with facing that same team under new offensive leadership on the road.

This could be a strong bounce-back game for Arizona.