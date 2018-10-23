Week 8 Fantasy Football Projections: Top Streaming Options for Byes

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

We're firmly in the middle of NFL bye-week season. If you're a fantasy football enthusiast, you know this means doing the ol' lineup shuffle as your top players find themselves on a break.

The Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans are on bye in Week 8. With Ezekiel Elliott, Julio Jones, Philip Rivers, Dion Lewis and Melvin Gordon out of action, there's good chance you're looking for a temporary replacement this week.

We're here to examine some of the top streaming options for Week 8. We'll be looking at players who are available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues—two each at QB, WR, RB and TE—who can help you in Week 8, and possibly beyond. We'll also examine out top D/ST streaming option for the week.

Who should you target on the waiver wire? Let's dig in.

*All fantasy statistics and ownership numbers via FantasyPros and accurate as of 8 p.m. ET on Monday.

Quarterbacks

Joe Flacco (42 percent owned)



Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco has been a much better fantasy quarterback this season than last, and this is primarily because the Ravens have upgraded the pass-catching talent around him. He already has over 2,000 yards passing to go with 11 touchdowns and just four interceptions, and he's coming off a 279-yards, two-touchdown performance.

Now, Flacco probably isn't a long-term option—unless you're looking to dump the unreliable Dak Prescott. However, he has a decent Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers and their 17th-ranked pass defense (260.3 yards per game allowed).

If you need a streamer to step in for Rivers or Matt Ryan, you could do much worse than Flacco.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 290 yards passing, 3 TDs, 1 INT

Baker Mayfield (41 percent owned)

If you're looking for more of a long-term sleeper, consider Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Yes, Mayfield is dealing with an underwhelming receiving corps right now, but the trade of Carlos Hyde means more opportunities for Duke Johnson—a tremendous pass-catching back. Rashard Higgins should return to the lineup soon, and it wouldn't shock to see Cleveland make a move for a receiver before the trade deadline.

Mayfield also faces some questionable pass defenses in the coming weeks. He has the Pittsburgh Steelers (27th in passing yards allowed), followed by the Chiefs (31st) and the Falcons (29th). He has a bye in Week 11, then the Cincinnati Bengals (30th).

The Browns may not do a lot of winning over the next month, but Mayfield can help your team.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 275 yards passing, 2 TDs, 1 INT

Running Backs

Raheem Mostert (13 percent owned)



While San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert isn't all that appealing as a long-term option, he could be just the bye-week fill-in you're looking for this week. He's part of a 49ers committee backfield that is going against the Arizona Cardinals and their last-ranked run defense (148.3 yards per game allowed).

Mostert has also been a significant part of the offense in each of the past two weeks. Against the Green Bay Packers, he had 12 carries for 87 yards. Against the Los Angeles Rams last week, he had 59 yards rushing and four receptions.

If you need a one-week replacement for Elliott, Gordon or Tevin Coleman, you should be able to snag Mostert.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 58 yards rushing, 3 receptions, 32 receiving yards, 1 TD

Nyheim Hines (41 percent owned)

If you're playing in a points-per-reception (PPR) league, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is a guy to target in Week 8.

Hines is coming off a bit of a down week (47 yards rushing, one reception), largely because Marlon Mack decided to go off on the Buffalo Bill for 126 yards. Still, Hines is an explosive playmaker for the Colts and one of the top young pass-catching backs in the league.

Hines already has 32 receptions 330 combined rushing and receiving yards and three touchdowns this season.

The Colts are facing the Oakland Raiders in Week 8, a team that has allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs this season.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 38 yards rushing, 5 receptions, 58 yards receiving

Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Wide Receivers

Chris Godwin (49 percent owned)



Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is available in just over half of Yahoo leagues, so you may actually have to put in a waiver claim for him. He's worth it, though—particularly in PPR leagues—both because of his role and because of his looming matchup.

Godwin is averaging more than four receptions and 50 yards per game this season, and he has grabbed four touchdowns in six games. He also has a favorable matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, whose secondary just got embarrassed on Sunday night.

The Bengals are allowing an average of 300.7 yards passing per game.

Is Godwin going to fully replace a Julio Jones in Week 8? Probably not. However, he's a solid bye-week fill-in, and he may be worth keeping around as a WR streamer or FLEX starter for the remainder of the season.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 4 receptions, 54 yards receiving, 1 TD

Danny Amendola (10 percent owned)

The Miami Dolphins have a quick turnaround and a Thursday night game against the Houston Texans upcoming. They're going to face it without standout wide receiver Albert Wilson, who suffered a hip injury on Sunday.

"Unfortunately, it looks significant," agent Drew Rosenhaus told WSVN-Fox's Steve Shapiro (h/t Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald).

With Wilson out, Danny Amendola becomes a bigger piece of the Dolphins offense. He had six receptions, 84 yards and a touchdown last week against the Detroit Lions. Expect him to be a quality fill-in for Week 8 and a possible FLEX starter moving forward.

Week 8 Stat Projections: 6 receptions, 78 yards, 1 TD

Tight Ends

Vance McDonald (39 percent owned)



Steelers tight end Vance McDonald has become a legitimate piece of the passing attack, thanks in large part to his physicality after the catch.

“Vance is providing a wave of energy when he’s catching the ball and he’s making something happen,” defensive end Cameron Heyward said, per Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

McDonald will go up against a Browns defense that gives up the 11th-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Two of the teams that give up more points to tight ends (Falcons, Chargers) are on bye, so this gives McDonald a top-10 matchup for Week 8 and is a great streaming option.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 5 receptions, 58 yards receiving, 1 TD

Benjamin Watson (40 percent owned)

New Orleans Saints tight end Benjamin Watson might not be viewed as fantasy gold—and at 37, he isn't a young and emerging star. However, Watson is a trustworthy target for one of the league's most prolific passers in Drew Brees. He's also a solid addition based on PPR value.

Over the last two weeks, Watson has grabbed 10 receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Watson has a tough matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8. Last week, however, he faced a Ravens defense that allows the fewest fantasy points to opposing tight ends and still had six receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown. There aren't any top-tier tight ends on bye, so view Watson as a FLEX spot-starter.

Week 8 Stat Projection: 5 receptions, 46 yards receiving, 1 TD

Defense/Special Teams

New England Patriots



Defensively, the New England Patriots are not good. However, they do have special-teams value. Cordarrelle Patterson scored on a kick return last week, while the Patriots blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown.

The Patriots are also playing a Buffalo Bills team that is offensively inept. Buffalo scored just five points against the Colts last week and will be starting Derek Anderson at quarterback (three interceptions) once again.

We don't have an ownership percentage for the Patriots, but considering they average just over five fantasy points per week, they're probably available.