NFL Scouts Fix the League's Worst Teams

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

The New York Giants know it's time to make massive changes. The San Francisco 49ers know this is a lost season. A number of other teams realize they have to shore up holes and patch problems heading into the second half of the 2018 season, too.

How would NFL scouts and executives go about fixing the NFL's worst teams? We asked.

Each of the following teams sits in the bottom third of the NFL's standings as of Tuesday morning. For each, there are different philosophies on how to fix the roster.

Some include a complete teardown and rebuild. Others require teams to be patient and stay the course. In some cases, there are controversial ideas about what it would take to make the team competitive again.

So, how do you fix the worst teams in the NFL? Each starts with a quote from a league executive on what's required, followed by a plan to turn it around.