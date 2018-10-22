NFL Week 8 Predictions: Early Projections for Vegas Odds, Lines and Spreads

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams are an unstoppable machine, but they'll run into one of the few players who has the potential to curtail their winning streak in Week 8.

Jared Goff, Todd Gurley and Co. welcome Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Sunday in what should go down as the game of the week.

One of the other high-profile NFC clashes takes place in Minnesota, where the Vikings will host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Over in the AFC, there are plenty of divisional showdowns worth watching and one that could sneak up on you as a contest worth watching.

NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds (via OddsShark)

All Times ET.

Picks against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 25

Miami at Houston (-7) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 28

Philadelphia (-3) at Jacksonville (9:30 a.m., NFL Network, Game in London)

New York Jets at Chicago (-7) (1 p.m., CBS)

Denver at Kansas City (-9) (1 p.m., CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh (-7.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Baltimore (-1) at Carolina (1 p.m., CBS)

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati (-6) (1 p.m., Fox)

Seattle at Detroit (-3) (1 p.m., Fox)

Washington at New York Giants (-1) (1 p.m., Fox)

Indianapolis (-1.5) at Oakland (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay at Los Angeles Rams (-9) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco at Arizona (Even) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

New Orleans at Minnesota (-1.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 29

New England (-13) at Buffalo (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Predictions

Rams Struggle To Put Away Packers

The Rams enter Week 8 as the unquestioned favorite to take care of business at home against the Packers.

During their 7-0 start, they have shown few flaws, but they haven't played a ton of tough opponents either.

Week 8 begins a challenging stretch for the Rams, as they'll play Green Bay, New Orleans, Seattle and Kansas City before the bye week.

The team possesses the fourth-best passer in the NFL in Goff and the leading rusher in Gurley, both of whom have been hard to stop.

Sean McVay's team will receive a challenge from a Green Bay defense that ranks 11th in the league in total defense.

The Packers have been especially strong in the passing game, as they boast the NFL's sixth-best passing defense that gives up the fourth-least yards through the air per game.

While those stats are impressive, the Packers are right in the middle of the league in points conceded per game with 24.

If the defense led by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who has three interceptions, is able to limit Goff's output through the air, it will be able to commit an extra player or two in the box in an attempt to contain Gurley.

As long as the Green Bay defense keeps the game close, Rodgers will have a chance to shine in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback is three yards short of 2,000 passing yards, and he's achieving success through the air with a mishmosh of wide receivers and tight ends.

Behind Davante Adams and Jimmy Graham on the depth chart are a bunch of passing-game targets looking to break through to help out Rodgers.

One of the unheralded receivers must step into a starring role Sunday in order to provide the experienced QB with a third reliable target.

Given the fight the Packers are expected to show, they are the pick against the nine-point spread, and if Rodgers gets the ball in an opportune situation in the final quarter, the NFC North leader might win the contest outright.

Bills Show Some Fight Against Patriots

Monday night's AFC East clash at New Era Field is expected to be a blowout.

There's no reason to believe the Buffalo Bills will cover the 13-point spread against the New England Patriots, but we're going to provide a glimmer of hope in that department.

The Bills will have motivation to prove they're not a total embarrassment on the national stage, and they'll use the Week 3 win over Minnesota as an example as to how to beat one of the league's top teams.

Charged by a raucous home crowd for a rare Monday night game, they will test the Patriots for at least a half, as Derek Anderson finds some consistency and LeSean McCoy finds holes in a New England defense that gives up 110.7 rushing yards per game.

Questions will be asked of the Bills defense throughout the contest, as they try to limit the output of Tom Brady, and one thing going in Buffalo's favor is the injury Sony Michel suffered in Week 7, which means the Patriots have to look further down the depth chart for a consistent threat on the ground.

By focusing on stopping Brady through the air, the league's 10th-best passing defense will take one or two of the legendary quarterback's receivers out of the picture.

We're not going to go as far to say the Bills will win outright, but they'll muster up some courage to face the Patriots head on and cover the largest spread of Week 8.

