Fantasy Football Week 8: Waiver-Wire Pickups, Rankings and Stat Projections

A few NFL players who went undrafted and/or sit on the waiver wire in most fantasy football leagues had solid performances Sunday, marking a trend that has occurred on a regular basis this season.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyrell Williams caught four passes for 118 yards and a touchdown one week after snagging three passes for another 118 yards and two scores. Prior to those two games, Williams had just 192 yards and one touchdown in five contests.

Elsewhere, Miami Dolphins wideout Danny Amendola had six catches for 84 yards and a score, while Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup had three receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Moving ahead, we'll take a look at some potential waiver-wire adds for Week 8 (and beyond) in addition to providing some rankings for quarterback, running back, wideout and tight end. A few players who may be on the Week 8 start/sit borderline are also discussed.

Top 10 Quarterbacks

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes vs. Denver Broncos: 350 passing yards, 20 rushing yards, 3 TD (28 points)

2. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers at Los Angeles Rams: 375 passing yards, 3 TD (27 points)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cleveland Browns: 375 passing yards, 3 TD (27 points)

4. Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins vs. New Orleans Saints: 350 passing yards, 3 TD (26 points)

5. Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 325 passing yards, 3 TD (25 points)

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston at Cincinnati Bengals: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

7. New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees at Minnesota Vikings: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

8. New England Patriots QB Tom Brady at Buffalo Bills: 300 passing yards, 3 TD (24 points)

9. Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky vs. New York Jets: 250 passing yards, 50 rushing yards, 2 TD (23 points)

10. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Green Bay Packers: 325 passing yards, 2 TD (21 points)

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has morphed into one of the NFL's best fantasy signal-callers overnight. The second-year pro has crossed the 300-yard passing mark in each of his past three games and thrown for 11 touchdowns during that span. However, Trubisky is also a force on the ground, as he's rushed for 181 yards and a score since Week 4.

The performance is a shocking twist from the first three weeks of the season, when the ex-UNC star threw just two passes and never had more than 220 passing yards in a game. He's proved a lot of people wrong (including this writer) en route to turning his season around.

Trubisky's rushing prowess now puts him in the starting quarterback conversation every week. Of note, he doesn't have any brutal matchups on the horizon—the only defense to be concerned about right now in a time of dominant offenses is the Baltimore Ravens, and the Bears don't play them this year. Therefore, he should be placed into starting lineups with confidence.

Top 20 Running Backs

1. Los Angeles Rams RB Todd Gurley vs. Green Bay Packers: 220 yards from scrimmage, 6 catches, 3 TD (46 points)

2. New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley vs. Washington Redskins: 170 yards from scrimmage, 7 catches, 1 TD (30 points

3. Arizona Cardinals RB David Johnson vs. San Francisco 49ers : 140 yards from scrimmage, 6 catches, 1 TD (26 points)

4. New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara at Minnesota Vikings: 120 yards from scrimmage, 7 catches, 1 TD (25 points)

5. Pittsburgh Steelers RB James Conner vs. Cleveland Browns: 140 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (23 points)

6. Kansas City Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt vs. Denver Broncos 1 TD: 120 yards from scrimmage, 4 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

7. Carolina Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey vs. Baltimore Ravens: 100 yards from scrimmage, 6 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

8. Detroit Lions RB Kerryon Johnson vs. Seattle Seahawks: 130 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

9. New England Patriots RB James White at Buffalo Bills: 80 yards from scrimmage, 8 catches, 1 TD (22 points)

10. Chicago Bears RB Tarik Cohen vs. New York Jets: 90 yards from scrimmage, 6 catches, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay at Kansas City Chiefs: 80 yards from scrimmage, 5 catches, 1 TD (19 points)

12. Miami Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake at Houston Texans: 90 yards from scrimmage, 4 catches, 1 TD (19 points)

13. Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (19 points)

14. San Francisco 49ers RB Matt Breida at Arizona Cardinals: 80 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

15. Seattle Seahawks RB Chris Carson at Detroit Lions: 90 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (17 points)

16. New Orleans Saints RB Mark Ingram at Minnesota Vikings: 70 yards from scrimmage, 3 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

17. Buffalo Bills RB Chris Ivory vs. New England Patriots: 80 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

18. Indianapolis Colts RB Marlon Mack at Oakland Raiders: 90 yards from scrimmage, 1 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

19. Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at Los Angeles Rams: 60 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (14 points)

20. Washington Redskins RB Adrian Peterson at New York Giants: 80 yards from scrimmage, 1 TD (14 points)

The Oakland Raiders have allowed 4.7 yards per carry and 131.8 rushing yards per game this season. That could be a good sign for Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack, who just torched a formerly dominant Buffalo Bills defense for 159 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

The Bills had allowed just 56 points in their last four-and-a-half games before a 37-5 loss to the Colts, and Mack played the biggest individual part in that blowout.

Mack has now rushed for 215 yards on just 31 carries in his last two games. If the Colts jump out to a lead against the 1-5 Raiders (much like they did versus the Bills), then we could expect to see Mack carry the ball close to 20 times again—he had 21 touches versus Buffalo as Indianapolis controlled the game from the second quarter onward.

That should mean more production. Asking for what he did against Buffalo is a tall order, but approaching the 100-yard-from-scrimmage marker is a possibility.

Wide Receiver

1. Minnesota Vikings WR Adam Thielen vs. New Orleans Saints: 12 catches, 160 yards, 2 TD (40 points)

2. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams at Los Angeles Rams: 12 catches, 170 yards, 1 TD (35 points)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown vs. Cleveland Browns: 11 catches, 150 yards, 1 TD (32 points)

4. Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8 catches, 110 yards, 2 TD (31 points)

5. Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs vs. New Orleans Saints: 9 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (25 points)

6. Los Angeles Rams WR Brandin Cooks vs. Green Bay Packers: 6 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

7. Los Angeles Rams WR Robert Woods vs. Green Bay Packers: 7 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (23 points)

8. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans at Cincinnati Bengals: 7 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

9. Detroit Lions WR Golden Tate vs. Seattle Seahawks: 8 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (22 points)

10. Pittsburgh Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. Cleveland Browns: 6 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

11. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tyler Boyd vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 6 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

12. Houston Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins vs. Miami Dolphins: 6 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

13. Baltimore Ravens WR John Brown at Carolina Panthers: 5 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

14. Kansas City Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins vs. Denver Broncos: 4 catches, 110 yards, 1 TD (21 points)

15. Denver Broncos WR Emmanuel Sanders at Kansas City Chiefs: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

16. New England Patriots WR Josh Gordon at Buffalo Bills: 5 catches, 90 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

17. Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill vs. Denver Broncos: 5 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

18. Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson vs. New York Jets: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

19. New Orleans Saints WR Michael Thomas at Minnesota Vikings: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

20. Indianapolis Colts WR T.Y. Hilton at Oakland Raiders: 5 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (18 points)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR DeSean Jackson at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

22. Detroit Lions WR Kenny Golladay vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

23. New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Washington Redskins: 4 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

24. Seattle Seahawks WR Doug Baldwin at Detroit Lions: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

25. New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman at Buffalo Bills: 8 catches, 80 yards (16 points)

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

27. New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith at Minnesota Vikings: 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

28. Oakland Raiders WR Amari Cooper vs. Indianapolis Colts: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

29. Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

30. Oakland Raiders WR Jordy Nelson vs. Indianapolis Colts: 3 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (13 points)

At some point, the Sammy Watkins breakout game is going to happen. The Kansas City Chiefs offense is too powerful for the deep threat to not have a monster stat line at some point this year.

The fifth-year pro has done well in a Chiefs uniform (26 catches, 346 yards, one touchdown in six-plus games), but he's only hit 100 yards in a game once.

That could change against the Denver Broncos, who have encountered trouble against a few wideouts who can take the tops off defenses (of note, the Baltimore Ravens' John Brown posted five catches for 86 yards, and the New York Jets' Robby Anderson caught three passes for 123 yards and two scores).

Denver is coming off a dominant 45-10 performance against the Arizona Cardinals, but that team arguably has the NFL's worst offense.

Look for Watkins to catch a deep ball for a score against Denver en route to his most productive 2018 outing.

Tight End

1. New England Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski at Buffalo Bills: 9 catches, 130 yards, 2 TD (34 points)

2. Philadelphia Eagles TE Zach Ertz at Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium, London: 10 catches, 120 yards, 1 TD (28 points)

3. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Denver Broncos: 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD (24 points)

4. Green Bay Packers TE Jimmy Graham at Los Angeles Rams: 6 catches, 80 yards, 1 TD (20 points)

5. Oakland Raiders TE Jared Cook vs. Indianapolis Colts: 6 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD (19 points)

6. Chicago Bears TE Trey Burton vs. New York Jets: 5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (17 points)

7. Indianapolis Colts TE Eric Ebron at Oakland Raiders: 5 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (16 points)

8. San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle at Arizona Cardinals: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

9. Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed at New York Giants: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 catches, 40 yards, 1 TD (14 points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has played five full games this season (he left a sixth one early due to an MCL sprain). In those contests, the ex-Alabama star has amassed 20 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns. He was just shy of another touchdown Sunday but fell two yards short of the goal line after a tremendous catch versus the Cleveland Browns.

Howard is a significant matchup problem for opposing defenses, and the Cincinnati Bengals will be no exception.

Cincinnati is coming off a 45-10 loss the Chiefs. Granted, every team the Chiefs have faced this year encounter problems against their offense, but the game felt non-competitive from the jump as the Cincinnati defense couldn't slow down the Kansas City attack.

Of note, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had five catches (on five targets) for 95 yards to lead the team in receiving yards.

Approaching that yardage mark could be a tough task given that Howard has to fight for target scraps with four talented wideouts (Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, DeSean Jackson and Adam Humphries) and another tight end (Cameron Brate), but he's accumulated anywhere from 54 to 96 yards in those five aforementioned games and could do well in Week 8.

Top 4 Waiver-Wire Pickups

Buffalo Bills RB Chris Ivory vs. New England Patriots: 80 yards from scrimmage, 2 catches, 1 TD (16 points)

Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk vs. San Francisco 49ers: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin at Cincinnati Bengals: 4 catches, 50 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

New Orleans Saints WR Tre'Quan Smith at Minnesota Vikings: 3 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD (15 points)

The recommendation of Bills running back Chris Ivory is contingent upon the Week 8 status of starter LeSean McCoy, who suffered a head injury in the first quarter against the Colts on Sunday and did not return.

If McCoy is out Monday, then expect Ivory to get a ton of touches. He had 19 for 106 yards against the Colts and another 126 yards from scrimmage versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 with McCoy sidelined.

Elsewhere, three wideouts have intriguing Week 8 pickups. Godwin is available in more than half of Yahoo leagues (51 percent to be exact), and he shouldn't be. He's caught at least five passes or snagged a touchdown in five of six games this year. For the season, Godwin has amassed 26 catches for 308 yards and four scores.

Arizona Cardinals wideout Christian Kirk is quickly becoming rookie quarterback Josh Rosen's favorite target. In their four full games together, Kirk has 16 catches for 247 yards and one touchdown. Perhaps his performance improves with the promotion of ex-NFL quarterback Byron Leftwich to the offensive coordinator spot.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith had a relatively quiet outing versus the Ravens (three catches, 44 yards), but there are a few things to consider.

First, he was playing the best scoring defense in the league.

Second, he had six targets, so future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees trusts him.

Finally, he's the type of wideout who can break off a huge play at any time. He had a 26-yard catch against Baltimore and had three receptions for 111 yards and two scores in a Week 5 matchup with the Washington Redskins.

Pick up Smith in all formats, as he's a viable option for wideout depth.