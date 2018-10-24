Biggest Late-Round NFL Draft Steals from 2018 Class so Far

0 of 8

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

For NFL front offices, there's something special about diving deep into a draft pool and finding a talented player.

Typically, rookies picked between Rounds 1 and 3 are expected to fill an important role. Outside that group, franchises often look for depth at various positions and try to accumulate core special teamers. Some players rise through the ranks, showing their coaching staffs more than expected. It's fair to label those talents draft-day steals.

Thus far, we've watched a few middle- to late-rounders put together stellar performances when given the chance. Eight rookies picked on the third day of the draft have proved over the first seven weeks they can handle significant roles.

Let's take a look at the most productive first-year contributors who heard their names called between Rounds 4 and 7.