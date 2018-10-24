Biggest Late-Round NFL Draft Steals from 2018 Class so Far

Biggest Late-Round NFL Draft Steals from 2018 Class so FarOctober 24, 2018
For NFL front offices, there's something special about diving deep into a draft pool and finding a talented player.
Typically, rookies picked between Rounds 1 and 3 are expected to fill an important role. Outside that group, franchises often look for depth at various positions and try to accumulate core special teamers. Some players rise through the ranks, showing their coaching staffs more than expected. It's fair to label those talents draft-day steals.
Thus far, we've watched a few middle- to late-rounders put together stellar performances when given the chance. Eight rookies picked on the third day of the draft have proved over the first seven weeks they can handle significant roles.
Let's take a look at the most productive first-year contributors who heard their names called between Rounds 4 and 7.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers
Draft Position: Round 5, Pick 174
The Green Bay Packers selected three wide receivers in April's draft, but one has emerged through six games. Marquez Valdes-Scantling started the last three contests but broke out in Week 6 against the San Francisco 49ers with 103 receiving yards.
Valdes-Scantling flashed his potential during the preseason with nine catches for 157 yards and a touchdown. He's also racking up yards in chunks when the games count. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted the rookie pass-catcher's production after Green Bay's 33-30 victory over San Francisco in a postgame interview: "Quez [Valdes-Scantling] has really made some big plays for us, especially the last couple weeks."
Like most rookie reserve wideouts, the 24-year-old also contributes on special teams. He's logged two tackles.
Injuries at the position have afforded Valdes-Scantling the chance to emerge, as Randall Cobb and Geronimo Allison have missed multiple games because of hamstring issues. But don't expect the rookie to fade away when the veteran pass-catchers return.
CB Tre Flowers, Seattle Seahawks
Draft Position: Round 5, Pick 146
Defensive back Tre Flowers played four years at Oklahoma State as a safety, but he's transitioned to cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks and started five out of six games. The 23-year-old missed Week 2 against the Chicago Bears because of a hamstring ailment.
The Seahawks released defensive backs Byron Maxwell and Dontae Johnson before the team's first regular-season contest, opening the starting spot opposite Shaquill Griffin. The coaching staff put the rookie fifth-rounder under the spotlight, and he's thriving in a secondary with new faces.
Flowers ranks second on the team in solo tackles (24) and has two pass breakups. As a cornerback convert, he's still learning how to cover receivers in routes, per the Seattle Times' Bob Condotta.
"I'm just starting to work on my route concepts more—what they're trying to attack us [by] doing, what's open in our zone," he said. "I'm just starting to learn my position a little bit better every time, and I'm getting better."
Apparently, he's a quick study. Flowers doesn't have an interception, but he's assisted on a takeaway and forced a fumble. His active hands should continue to help the pass defense force turnovers.
DT Maurice Hurst, Oakland Raiders
Draft Position: Round 5, Pick 140
It's likely a team would've selected defensive tackle Maurice Hurst in the first two rounds of April's draft if not for his heart condition. The Michigan product logged 24.5 tackles for a loss and 10.5 sacks over the last two years.
The Oakland Raiders selected Hurst in the fifth round, and his heart ailment hasn't been an issue through the first seven weeks. He's put first-round production on display. The former Wolverine has 10 solo tackles, three pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Hurst knows why he fell in the draft, but the wait to hear his name still energizes him on game day, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Scott Bair: "I always carry a chip. I play angry. I play upset sometimes. That's something that comes with my style of playing. I was obviously upset that teams missed on me. That motivates me every game I get to play, that I was skipped over so many times."
Hurst's presence in the pass rush and against the run allows him to stay on the field. The coaching staff trusts him—he's played 233 defensive snaps through six games—more than any other interior lineman on the roster.
RB Ito Smith, Atlanta Falcons
Draft Position: Round 4, Pick 126
Atlanta Falcons running back Ito Smith didn't play his best Monday against the New York Giants, recording 45 yards from scrimmage, but he's displayed a knack for reaching the end zone.
The fourth-rounder scored rushing touchdowns in three of the last four games and is one of only six first-year ball-carriers with at least three scores on the ground. His end-zone streak set a franchise rookie record for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown.
The Falcons are counting on Smith as a major contributor in the ground attack after they placed Devonta Freeman on injured reserve with a groin injury Oct. 16. With his ability to close drives and his high conversion rate on receptions (12 of 13 targets caught), the Southern Mississippi product brings versatility.
In a contract year, Tevin Coleman will garner the spotlight, but Smith may eventually replace the 25-year-old as Freeman's backup, as Coleman's set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.
LB Kenny Young, Baltimore Ravens
Draft Position: Round 4, Pick 122
In Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley suffered a bone bruise to his left knee. Kenny Young checked into the game and held his own in the middle. He finished with four solo tackles and laid a hit on quarterback Andy Dalton.
Mosley didn't suit up for the following contest, but Young adequately filled the three-time Pro Bowler's spot. He led the team in solo tackles (eight) in a 27-14 win over the Denver Broncos. The rookie linebacker opened the next two games on the weak side.
Young knows how to play downhill and pressure quarterbacks, as he's recorded 2.5 sacks in seven outings. Head coach John Harbaugh views him as an every-down linebacker, per Clifton Brown of the team's official website: "He could be on the field all three downs now. The more he learns, obviously, the more he can do that. But, I would say he has that potential, yes."
The versatility in Young's game bodes well for his overall production through his first year. It's not often a rookie fourth-rounder gains the responsibility of playing all three downs.
CB Taron Johnson, Buffalo Bills
Draft Position: Round 4, Pick 121
It's important to have enough talented defensive backs to stop high-powered passing attacks. Specifically, the frequent use of nickel formations places a premium on finding a quality slot defender.
The Buffalo Bills may have their inside cover man in cornerback Taron Johnson. In Week 4, the rookie fourth-rounder sacked Rodgers, and then he picked off Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in the following game.
Beyond the rookie's impact plays, head coach Sean McDermott talked about the Weber State product's on-field mentality, per Josh Reed of WIVB 4: "You notice it; you feel him out there. For a young player to have made that type of presence known from that nickel position is huge for our defense. He wants it, and I've been very pleased with his progress to this point."
The Bills have the league's No. 4 pass defense, and McDermott may have a special outside-inside combo with Tre'Davious White on the boundary and Johnson in the slot.
DL Da'Shawn Hand, Detroit Lions
Draft Position: Round 4, Pick 114
In high school, Detroit Lions rookie Da'Shawn Hand had a lion tattooed on his chest. He shared the details with the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett: "So my prey is success, and I got blood on his mouth to let him know that I'm always hungry, and it's over my heart."
The Alabama product has preyed on quarterbacks and ball-carriers in his first six games, tallying 16 solo tackles, two forced fumbles and two sacks. He probably remembers one impact moment when he chased down Rodgers for a strip-sack in Week 5. The turnover allowed the offense to score before halftime of the 31-23 win.
Hand may have dropped in the draft because he lined up next to talented defenders such as Jonathan Allen and Da'Ron Payne during his Alabama tenure. Both players became first-round picks for the Washington Redskins over the last two drafts, which could've led to questions about the Hand's performance away from that group.
Nonetheless, he lines up at various spots on the defensive line and disrupts plays. The Lions traded up to acquire him in the fourth round, sending a 2019 third-round pick to the New England Patriots. In the process, the front office provided head coach Matt Patricia with a Day 3 gem for his defensive front.
RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts
Draft Position: Round 4, Pick 104
Running back Nyheim Hines hasn't rushed for 100 yards in a game or shown up regularly in highlights, but he's capable of racking up yards in bunches on the ground or through the air.
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has implemented the running back-by-committee approach with Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Hines. That isn't conducive to big games for one tailback but allows each contributor to shine.
Hines has shown his reliable hands as a pass-catcher. He's tied with wideout Chester Rogers for second on the team in receptions (32) through seven contests.
T.Y. Hilton suffered hamstring and chest injuries that cost him two games. Receiver Ryan Grant suffered an ankle injury in Week 6. Tight end Jack Doyle doesn't have a timetable for a return because of a hip issue. The absences have allowed Hines to shine in the short passing attack.
Overall, he's logged 340 yards and three touchdowns from scrimmage.