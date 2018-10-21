DeVante Parker's Agent Rips Adam Gase, Calls HC Incompetent Amid Trade Rumors

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was inactive for Sunday's game, and his agent, Jimmy Gould, unloaded on Dolphins head coach Adam Gase following the team's 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Parker was listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury ahead of the game.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared the comments in which Gould said Gase is "not telling the truth" about why Parker was inactive and exhibits "incompetence":

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com) reported Sunday morning that multiple teams have reached out to Miami about acquiring Parker, and the Dolphins want a third-round draft pick or better in return.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.