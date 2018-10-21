DeVante Parker's Agent Rips Adam Gase, Calls HC Incompetent Amid Trade Rumors

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: DeVante Parker #11 of the Miami Dolphins during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was inactive for Sunday's game, and his agent, Jimmy Gould, unloaded on Dolphins head coach Adam Gase following the team's 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Parker was listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury ahead of the game.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared the comments in which Gould said Gase is "not telling the truth" about why Parker was inactive and exhibits "incompetence":

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com) reported Sunday morning that multiple teams have reached out to Miami about acquiring Parker, and the Dolphins want a third-round draft pick or better in return.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Brees Joins 500 TD Club

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Joins 500 TD Club

    nfl
    via Twitter

    Lions 32, Dolphins 21 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    Miami Dolphins logo
    Miami Dolphins

    Lions 32, Dolphins 21 Full Game Highlights 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Kap Says He's 'With' Reid After Jenkins Confrontation

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kap Says He's 'With' Reid After Jenkins Confrontation

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Reid Blasts 'Sellout' Malcolm Jenkins

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Reid Blasts 'Sellout' Malcolm Jenkins

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report