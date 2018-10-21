DeVante Parker's Agent Rips Adam Gase, Calls HC Incompetent Amid Trade Rumors

DeVante Parker's Agent Rips Adam Gase, Calls HC Incompetent Amid Trade RumorsOctober 21, 2018
Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was inactive for Sunday's game, and his agent, Jimmy Gould, unloaded on Dolphins head coach Adam Gase following the team's 32-21 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Parker was listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury ahead of the game.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared the comments in which Gould said Gase is "not telling the truth" about why Parker was inactive and exhibits "incompetence":
DeVante Parker's agent rips Adam Gase, said he is "not telling the truth" about Parker and the decision to keep him inactive "was an example of poor management and cost the team the best opportunity to win."
... DeVante Parker's agent: "The only real question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence?"
... Parker's agent also says Gase "continues attacking the health of my client and that is not acceptable. Parker is not only healthy but wants to help this team win and the only reason question that should be asked is how does coach Gase justify his own incompetence?"
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t Austin Knoblauch of NFL.com) reported Sunday morning that multiple teams have reached out to Miami about acquiring Parker, and the Dolphins want a third-round draft pick or better in return.
