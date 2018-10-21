Colin Kaepernick Says He's 'With' Eric Reid After Malcolm Jenkins Confrontation

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid had a confrontation with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before Sunday's game, but Colin Kaepernick made it clear he was siding with his former teammate:

Reid seemingly had to be held back by his teammates during the coin toss Sunday:

The former San Francisco 49ers player continued to fight with Eagles players during the game and was called for a personal foul.

Kaepernick's tweet came right as Reid appeared to have a game-winning interception, though it was later ruled incomplete. The Panthers still held on for a 21-17 victory.

Of course, Reid still has problems with Jenkins. Both have spoken out about political and cultural issues but in very different ways.

"He's a sellout," Reid said of Jenkins after the game, per David Newton of ESPN.

Jenkins was a founding part of the Players Coalition, which helped convince the NFL to donate millions of dollars to social justice causes. However, Reid referred to it as an "NFL-funded subversion group," per Bo Wulf of The Athletic.

It seems Kaepernick stands by Reid in this disagreement.