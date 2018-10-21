Colin Kaepernick Says He's 'With' Eric Reid After Malcolm Jenkins Confrontation

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 18: Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel on the sideline, during the anthem, prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 18, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Panthers defeated the 49ers 46-27. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)
Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid had a confrontation with Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins before Sunday's game, but Colin Kaepernick made it clear he was siding with his former teammate:

Reid seemingly had to be held back by his teammates during the coin toss Sunday:

The former San Francisco 49ers player continued to fight with Eagles players during the game and was called for a personal foul.

Kaepernick's tweet came right as Reid appeared to have a game-winning interception, though it was later ruled incomplete. The Panthers still held on for a 21-17 victory.

Of course, Reid still has problems with Jenkins. Both have spoken out about political and cultural issues but in very different ways. 

"He's a sellout," Reid said of Jenkins after the game, per David Newton of ESPN.

Jenkins was a founding part of the Players Coalition, which helped convince the NFL to donate millions of dollars to social justice causes. However, Reid referred to it as an "NFL-funded subversion group," per Bo Wulf of The Athletic.

It seems Kaepernick stands by Reid in this disagreement.

