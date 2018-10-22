NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Le'Veon Bell, Amari Cooper and More

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

For the most part, the NFL trade deadline is generally a tame occasion, with few notable midseason deals coming across the wire. Should that remain the case in 2018, it won't be for a lack of trying.

Wide receivers appear to be the focus for many teams looking to execute moves before the Oct. 30 deadline. Amari Cooper, Demaryius Thomas, Kelvin Benjamin and DeVante Parker have all been thrown out as possible trade candidates.

Plenty of intrigue still surrounds Le'Veon Bell as well since he has yet to officially report to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's a look at the rumors swirling around the five aforementioned veterans.

Le'Veon Bell Likely Staying in Pittsburgh

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that Bell might wait until after the trade deadline to return to the Steelers since the team would be unable to move him elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Schefter added the Steelers aren't aggressively shopping Bell around in the hope of trading him but are still leaving the option open in case a team makes a big offer.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the team "[expects Bell] to be a member of the team going forward," referring at least to the rest of the regular season.

CBSSports.com's Joel Corry noted in September why trading Bell would always be difficult. Since he didn't sign his franchise tender in July, the Steelers or another team can't offer Bell a long-term extension until after the regular season.

Especially at this point in the year, acquiring Bell doesn't make a lot of sense. A team could end up surrendering one or more valuable assets for the three-time Pro Bowler, only then to see him leave in free agency.

Unless the Steelers are willing to accept a nominal return—which doesn't appear to be the case—Bell will be staying put.

Cowboys Casting a Wide Net in Search for a Receiver

Tim Ireland/Associated Press

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer first reported Oct. 14 the Oakland Raiders were looking to trade Cooper.

The Raiders may find a trading partner in the wideout-needy Dallas Cowboys. According to Schefter, the Cowboys have "researched [Cooper] extensively" and are "gathering as much information as they can about him" ahead of a possible deal.

Oakland's asking price may be a roadblock in any negotiations. Rapoport reported the Raiders are attempting to get a first-round pick in return for Cooper, something Rapoport said "might make it difficult—if not impossible" to actually trade the fourth-year receiver.

Schefter reported the Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts are also weighing a possible move for Cooper.

Entering Week 7, Cooper is averaging career lows in yards per reception (12.7) and yards per game (46.7). Oakland's desire to get the best deal possible is understandable, but a first-round pick doesn't match up with Cooper's value at the moment.

Should their pursuit of Cooper end without an agreement in place, the Cowboys might have contingency plans in mind. ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported Dallas is "monitoring" Benjamin and Parker.

Parker's relationship with the Miami Dolphins looks untenable after his agent criticized head coach Adam Gase. Gase left Parker inactive for Sunday's 32-21 defeat to the Detroit Lions.

"Coach Gase is incompetent—period—and not telling the truth when it comes to DeVante, who is totally healthy and was needed big time today," Jimmy Gould said, per ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe. "This is the third game he has done this to DeVante this year. It's sickening and a grossly unfair characterization of my client."

Dallas finished 23rd and 26th in passing offense the past two seasons and sits 29th in that category in 2018. One could sensibly argue the team's problems start with the coaching staff and that one receiver can only make so much of a difference.

Acquiring a proven pass-catcher at least represents something to address the inconsistent aerial attack until the Cowboys can figure out a more long-lasting solution in the offseason.

Teams Inquiring about Demaryius Thomas

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Schefter reported the Denver Broncos have received interest in Thomas from "a handful of teams." According to Schefter, Denver "has not rebuffed those advances to date" regarding Thomas but has held a firm line on Emmanuel Sanders, who isn't available in trade talks.

Offloading Thomas would make sense for the Broncos. He'll turn 31 in December and count for $17.5 million against the salary cap in 2019. According to Spotrac, that will be the fifth-biggest cap hit at the wide receiver position.

The team already has his replacement lined up. Second-round draft pick Courtland Sutton has had 14 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns through seven games. Sutton's 17.6 yards per reception are ninth-best in the NFL.

The fact multiple teams have reached out about a Thomas trade would seemingly indicate the Broncos can work something out before the deadline. The hard part might be determining how much he's worth as a trade piece.

Thomas is averaging 53.1 yards per game, which puts him on pace for a fifth straight season of declining receiving yards. His 11.3 yards per catch are on pace to be a career low, too. While still worthy of a starting spot, Thomas is no longer a No. 1 receiving option.

If the Broncos are willing to take a mid-to-late-round pick for Thomas, that would be a fair deal for everybody involved.