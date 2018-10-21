Cam Newton, Panthers Overcome 17-Point Deficit to Stun Carson Wentz, Eagles

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton kisses the pylon after tripping over it while celebrating a touchdown pass to tight end Greg Olsen during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Never count out Cam Newton.  

The Carolina Panthers star quarterback led his team to a remarkable 21-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, overcoming a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit to break the hearts of the defending champions.

Newton threw for 269 yards and two fourth-quarter scores, while Christian McCaffrey tallied 80 yards from scrimmage and veteran tight end Greg Olsen caught the game-winning score with just 1:26 on the clock. 

That spoiled an excellent performance from Carson Wentz, who finished 30-of-37 for 310 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Despite controlling time of possession (35:17) and dominating the first three quarters, the Eagles blew another fourth-quarter lead and dropped to 3-4 on the season. The Panthers moved to 4-2, meanwhile.

                      

What's Next?

The Eagles travel to London next Sunday morning to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (3-4) at 9:30 a.m. ET, while the Panthers will host the Baltimore Ravens (4-2) later that day at 1 p.m. ET.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

