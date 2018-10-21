NFL Rumors: Jaguars Not Looking to Trade for QB Despite Blake Bortles' Struggles

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars seem intent on riding this season out with Blake Bortles as their starting quarterback.

Per ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, the Jaguars aren't considering trading for another quarterback prior to the Oct. 30 NFL trade deadline.

Despite outside speculation about bringing in another quarterback to compete with Bortles, the Jaguars haven't said anything about upgrading the position.

Schefter mentioned players such as Eli Manning, Nick Foles and Tyrod Taylor as potential trade options for Jacksonville, but the defending AFC South champs are more concerned about the health of their roster right now:

"The Jaguars believe that the quarterback position is the least of their issues. More disconcerting to them is the fact that they have been one of the most injured teams in the league. Key offensive players such as running backs Leonard Fournette and Corey Grant, wide receiver Marqise Lee, tight ends Austin Seferian-Jenkins and Niles Paul, and offensive tackles Cam Robinson and Josh Wells all have missed significant time to injury or are out for the season."

Bortles is having a typical season by his standards. The 26-year-old is completing a career-high 61.2 percent of his passes, but he has just nine touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has at least one turnover in five of the Jaguars' first six games.

The Jaguars have lost three of their last four games after a 2-0 start. They enter Week 7 tied with the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South.