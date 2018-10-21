Former Islanders Owner Charles Wang Dies at Age 74

HENNY RAY ABRAMS/Associated Press

Charles Wang, the former owner of the New York Islanders, died Sunday at the age of 74.

Wang's attorney, John McEntee, told the Associated Press in an email that Wang died Sunday in Oyster Bay, New York (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Originally born in Shanghai, China, before his family immigrated to New York, Wang purchased a minority stake in the Islanders in 2000 before taking full control of the franchise four years later.

Per SNY.tv's Chris Botta, Wang was urged by former United States Senator Al D'Amato to buy the Islanders and keep them in New York.

Wang gave up his controlling interest in the Islanders in 2016. Jonathan Ledecky and Scott Malkin, who purchased the team for $485 million, are now the primary owners.

During Wang's time as an owner, the Islanders made seven playoff appearances and won their only postseason series in his final season by defeating the Florida Panthers in the first round.