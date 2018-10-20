Amy Schumer Refuses to Do Super Bowl 2019 Ads in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 08: Amy Schumer attends #BlogHer18 Creators Summit at Pier 17 on August 8, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
Comedian and actress Amy Schumer announced Friday she's turned down all offers to appear in Super Bowl advertisements in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

"I personally told my reps I wouldn't do a Super Bowl commercial this year," Schumer wrote on Instagram. "I know it must sound like a privilege-ass sacrifice but it's all I got. Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them."

Kaepernick has remained a free agent since opting out of his contract with the Niners in March 2017. He filed a collusion grievance against the NFL arguing he's been kept out of the league by owners because of his role the movement to protest during the United States national anthem before games.

Schumer also challenged more white NFL players to kneel to show their support for Kaepernick and his effort to bring attention to racial injustice.

"I wonder why more white players aren't kneeling," she wrote. "Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?"

She also urged Maroon 5, who were reported to have been selected to perform during the halftime show at this season's Super Bowl by Variety in September, to withdraw their name from consideration.

Nicholas Hautman of U.S. Weekly reported music superstar Rihanna declined an offer to play the halftime show because she doesn't agree with the NFL's stance on the protests during the anthem.

Schumer appeared in a Super Bowl ad alongside Seth Rogen during Super Bowl 50 in 2016, according to ESPN.com

