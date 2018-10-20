NFL Trade Rumors: Dolphins Demanding 3rd-Round Pick for DeVante Parker

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 20, 2018

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) walks off the field at the NFL football team's training camp, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Davie, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

As the Miami Dolphins continue to explore trade possibilities for DeVante Parker, opposing teams know what it will take to acquire the wide receiver. 

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are seeking a third-round draft pick at minimum for Parker. 

There appeared to be some discord between Parker and head coach Adam Gase earlier this season when the Dolphins made him inactive for Week 2 against the New York Jets. 

Parker told reporters after that game he was recovered from a broken finger and ready to play and that the team didn't offer an explanation for holding him back. 

The Athletic's Michael Lombardi reported on Oct. 8 that Miami has talked with "several teams" about trading Parker. 

Parker has failed to live up to his potential in Miami since being drafted No. 14 overall in 2015. He's never had more than 57 receptions or 744 yards in a single season. 

So far this season, Parker has only played in two games and has two receptions for 40 yards. The 25-year-old will make $9.4 million in 2019, the final year of his rookie contract.  

