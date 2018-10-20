Cross Patton, Son of Big Boi from Outkast, Commits to Oregon Football

Source: 247Sports

Cross Patton, the son of Outkast's Big Boi, has committed to play college football at the University of Oregon starting in 2019.

An all-purpose running back from Atlanta and currently attending Woodward Academy, Patton announced his commitment Friday:

Patton is an undersized running back, listed at 5'7" and 185 pounds by 247Sports, but he has showcased his playmaking skills and elusiveness throughout his high school career.

This highlight video from MaxPreps shows how Patton keeps his eyes down the field at all times and is able to run past defenders when he kicks it into high gear:

According to 247Sports, Patton received scholarship offers from non-traditional football powers such as Columbia, Presbyterian and Seton Hall.

Per Andrew Nemac of the Oregonian, Patton is coming to Oregon as a preferred walk-on. This gives him a guaranteed spot on the team without the benefit of a scholarship.

Oregon is a perfect school for Patton to develop his football talents. The Ducks have a history of turning smaller running backs into stars. Their leading rusher this season is CJ Verdell, who is listed by the school at 5'8" and 192 pounds.