Conor McGregor Gifts Boston Firefighters with 10 Tickets to Red Sox World Series

John Locher/Associated Press

A group of Boston firefighters will be able to see the Boston Red Sox play in the World Series thanks to UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

Per TMZ Sports, McGregor gifted tickets to a Fall Classic game at Fenway Park to 10 firefighters.

TMZ noted the former UFC lightweight champion "wanted to do something special to show his appreciation for the firefighters" and came up with the idea of buying them World Series tickets.

The Red Sox clinched a spot in this year's World Series by defeating the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

If anyone is worried about McGregor's financial portfolio after presumably dropping a lot of money on the tickets, he is expected to cash in with a $50 million payday from his UFC 229 bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The firefighters will see the Red Sox open the World Series against either the Los Angeles Dodgers or Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.