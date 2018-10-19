Kawhi Leonard Stellar as Raptors Beat Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Celtics

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors made a statement Friday night, beating the Boston Celtics 113-101 in an early-season Eastern Conference clash at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard turned in a standout performance for the 2-0 Raptors, registering a game-high 31 points to go along with 10 rebounds and three assists.



The Celtics, who fell to 1-1, received balanced scoring throughout their lineup in the loss, as all five starters scored in double figures.

After struggling in the season-opening win over the Philadelphia 76ers, both Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward showed marked improvement Friday.

Irving finished with a team-high 21 points as well as six assists and four rebounds, while Hayward pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds.

Boston wasted a solid shooting effort from three-point range, as it connected at a 38.9 percent clip. The Celtics struggled from inside the arc, though, as Toronto out-shot Boston 46.7 percent to 40.4 percent overall.

Leonard Makes Raptors Team to Beat in Eastern Conference

After posting a double-double in Toronto's season-opening win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Leonard was even better Friday, and he made it clear that the Raptors are a force to be reckoned with in the Eastern Conference.

Although he was only 10-of-25 from the field, Leonard was aggressive and decisive throughout the night, and he attacked the basket on numerous occasions:

He led Toronto with 36 minutes played and is showing no ill effects of the quad injury that cost him nearly all of last season with the San Antonio Spurs.

Chris Walder of The Score noted that Leonard is seemingly playing with no limitations:

When the Raptors traded for Leonard, they knew they were getting an elite two-way player who contributes in all areas when healthy.

Leonard did precisely that against the Celtics and led Toronto to victory against an arguably more talented team:

There is a lot of basketball left to be played this season, but Jay King of The Athletic observed that Kawhi looks poised to be in the MVP conversation provided he can remain healthy:

Two seasons ago, Leonard finished third in MVP voting behind Russell Westbrook and James Harden.

The Raptors were a strong team for the past several seasons with DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry as their nucleus, but they couldn't find a way to get past LeBron James and the Cavs.

With LeBron now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers and Leonard bringing a more complete game to the table than DeRozan, the Raptors are a serious threat to win the Eastern Conference.

Boston will likely have something to say about it before the season over, but with Leonard playing like a top-five player in the league, Toronto finally has the superstar it has long needed to get over the hump.

What's Next?

Boston will have a chance to bounce back Saturday when it travels to New York City to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Meanwhile, the Raptors will look to improve to 3-0 on Saturday when they face the Washington Wizards on the road.

