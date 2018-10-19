Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, More Added to WWE Evolution 2018 Battle Royal

Photo credit: WWE.com.

WWE announced several new participants Friday for the women's battle royal at the Oct. 28 Evolution pay-per-view.

Michelle McCool, Kelly Kelly, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly and Maria Kanellis will all compete in the match with the winner earning a future Women's Championship opportunity.

They will join a stacked field that already includes Asuka, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Naomi, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Lana, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Tamina and Torrie Wilson.

Of the newly announced entrants, Blayze and Ivory are WWE Hall of Famers.

Both are also former WWE Women's champions with Blayze getting inducted in 2015 and Ivory getting inducted this year.

Blayze will be competing in her first match since 2001, while Ivory hasn't wrestled for WWE since 2005.

McCool is a two-time WWE Women's champion and two-time Divas champion who was one half of the popular LayCool duo with Layla.

The 38-year-old is also married to WWE legend The Undertaker.

Kelly Kelly debuted for WWE in 2006 at the age of 19 and went on to become a Divas champion before leaving the company in 2012.

Holly won the WWE Women's Championship twice, and she was also a one-time Hardcore champion as Mighty Molly.

McCool, Kelly and Holly were all part of the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match this year, which was won by Asuka.

Among those who were announced for the battle royal Friday, Maria is the only woman on the active roster, as she manages her husband, Mike Kanellis, on 205 Live.

Maria took part in WWE Diva Search in 2004 and remained with the company until 2010. She returned last year and will be competing for the first time since giving birth to her daughter this year.

Evolution, which will take place at Nassau Memorial Veterans Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Oct. 28, is the first pay-per-view in WWE history to feature only female competitors.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).