World Series 2018: Dates, Ticket Info, Top Odds and Predictions

Tim Bradbury/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox earned a World Series berth after a 4-1 victory on Thursday gave them an American League Championship Series victory in five games over the Houston Astros.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers must now decide the National League representative in the Fall Classic. L.A. is up three games to two, but the Dodgers will need to win one in Milwaukee to move on. Game 6 is Friday at 8:39 p.m. ET, while Game 7 takes place Saturday at 8:09 p.m. ET if necessary.

Here's a look ahead at some World Series information, including dates, times, television and live-stream notes and odds (via OddsShark). You can also find quick breakdowns on the two potential World Series matchups below, with predictions for each one.

Schedule of Dates

Tuesday, October 23 (Game 1): National League winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 24 (Game 2): National League winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Friday, October 26 (Game 3): Boston Red Sox at National League winner, 8:09 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 27 (Game 4): Boston Red Sox at National League winner, 8:09 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 28 (Game 5, if necessary): Boston Red Sox at National League winner, 8:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 30 (Game 6, if necessary): National League winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 31 (Game 7, if necessary): National League winner at Boston Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Ticket Info

World Series tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

Television and Live-Stream Info

All games will take place on FOX. Fans can live-stream the action through FOX Sports Go. Pregame coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET each day with the exception of Game 5. If that game takes place, pregame coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Latest World Series Odds

Boston Red Sox: 2/3

Los Angeles Dodgers: 19/10

Milwaukee Brewers: 13/2

Boston Red Sox vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The headliner for this series would be two potential matchups between left-handed aces Chris Sale of the Red Sox and Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers.

Both would be the presumptive Game 1 starters (and Game 5 starters if the series gets that far). Sale went 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 158.0 innings, while Kershaw went 9-5 with a 2.73 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 161.1 innings. Sale and Kershaw have each made the All-Star Game seven times, with Kershaw winning the National League Cy Young award three times and the NL MVP once.

Flip a coin to decide the winner of those two potential matchups, and the same may be said for the rest of either rotation, which features a mix of solid pitchers (Boston's playoff starter ERA is 3.92, while the Dodgers' is 3.38).

The Dodgers' bullpen has been fantastic this postseason as it sports a league-best 1.11 ERA. They shined in a 2-1, 13-inning victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as relievers pitched eight innings of shutout ball while striking out nine.

The Red Sox bullpen has not fared as well (3.78 ERA). Of note, closer Craig Kimbrel has not been his usual self in this year's playoffs, as he has a 7.11 ERA and 1.89 WHIP through 6.1 postseason innings.

However, the Boston lineup is the better of the two. Right fielder Mookie Betts is your future American League MVP with 32 home runs and a 1.078 OPS. J.D. Martinez will likely finish top three in the voting after smacking 43 home runs and knocking in 130 runners. Overall, the lineup has a good amount of pop as it led the league in OPS, runs, hits and batting average.

The Dodgers have some scary power on the left-handed side of the plate, as Max Muncy (35 home runs), Joc Pederson (25 home runs) and Cody Bellinger (25 home runs) can all do damage. However, all three players fared worse against left-handed pitching this year, and that could be an issue when the team faces left-handers Sale and David Price potentially four times if the series goes at least six games.

Potentially, all three players could be on the bench to start the game. That hurts the Dodgers and gives them a little less power at the plate.

Still, the L.A. bench is far deeper than Boston's, as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts can call on numerous right-handers and left-handers that can (a) hit well and (b) field multiple positions. The Red Sox don't have as much versatility.

This is a tough series to predict, but with Boston having one more home game, give the slight edge to the Red Sox in the third straight Fall Classic to go the distance.

Pick: Boston 4, Los Angeles 3

Boston Red Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers

This series would be quite odd, and that's largely because of the importance placed on the first half of games.

If the Brewers can hold onto leads into the middle innings and toss it to their bullpen, then the significant edge goes to Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a better relief staff than the Red Sox, with Jeremy Jeffress (1.29 ERA) and Josh Hader (2.43 ERA) doing most of the damage.

However, it's possible the Red Sox could render the Brewers' pitching strength moot if their superior batting lineup dominates the Brewers' starting/opening pitching staff.

Milwaukee is piecing together the first half of games with a variety of pitchers, and for the most part it's worked. But what happens if the plan goes awry and the Red Sox jump on a Wade Miley or Brandon Woodruff or Gio Gonzalez and build a healthy lead? Manager Craig Counsell could insert one of his better relievers to stop the damage, but he'd have to build a long bridge to the ninth inning.

That might be the difference in the series, as one could argue that all four of Boston's top starters (Sale, Price, Rick Porcello and Nathan Eovaldi) are better than anyone the Brewers could throw out there to begin the game save for maybe right-hander Jhoulys Chacin, who has sub-four ERA in his past two years.

Sale is one of the best pitchers in baseball hands down.

Price normally struggles in the postseason but just tossed six fantastic shutout innings at Houston. He sports a lifetime 3.25 ERA.

Porcello is the 2017 Cy Young winner. He's struggled a bit this year (4.28 ERA), but he still strikes out around a batter per inning.

Eovaldi has a 1.88 ERA in 14.1 postseason innings this season and was great against the New York Yankees and Astros.

Coupled with the fact that the Red Sox led the majors in OPS, batting average, hits and runs as noted before, and the advantage here goes to Boston.

Pick: Boston 4, Milwaukee 1