Anthony Miller Won't Return vs. Vikings After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Marc Serota/Getty Images

Chicago Bears receiver Anthony Miller suffered a shoulder injury in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings and has been ruled out for the rest of the game.

A second-round pick out of Memphis, the 5'11", 190-pound wideout has already had to work through an injury early on in his professional career. He missed Week 4 because of a dislocated left shoulder, an injury Chicago coach Matt Nagy said would not require surgery, according to the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley.

Miller got off to a slow start to his NFL career, recording just eight catches for 60 yards and one touchdown in three games before being injured. He did, however, haul in a 29-yard touchdown catch in his first game back.

He has made some big plays since then, scoring seven touchdowns on the season to go with his 423 receiving yards.

The Bears drafted Miller in hopes he could help second-year quarterback Mitchell Trubisky take the passing attack to the next level. Entering the draft, he was viewed as a wideout with good speed and solid footwork. And so far, he has provided a nice complement to Taylor Gabriel and Allen Robinson.

With Robinson also injured, it leaves the Bears extremely thin at receiver.

If Miller misses time, Trubisky will have to rely on others to try to move the chains and put points on the scoreboard. Gabriel will likely continue to see the majority of the targets on the outside, with running back Tarik Cohen and tight end Trey Burton also providing support in the passing attack.