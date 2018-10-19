TMZ: Floyd Mayweather, DJ Khaled Sued for Alleged Illegal Cryptocurrency Scam

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 19, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Floyd Mayweather Jr. talks with DJ Khaled after the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers on February 20, 2016 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and entertainment mogul DJ Khaled reportedly are being sued for their roles in an alleged illegal cryptocurrency scam.

According to TMZ, Mayweather and Khaled signed endorsement deals with Centra Tech, which billed itself as a company that sold financial products related to cryptocurrency. 

Investors who sunk $32 million into Centra Tech are now seeking to reclaim their money along with damages after the company's founders were arrested and charged with wire fraud and securities fraud in April.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

