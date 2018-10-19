TMZ: Floyd Mayweather, DJ Khaled Sued for Alleged Illegal Cryptocurrency Scam

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and entertainment mogul DJ Khaled reportedly are being sued for their roles in an alleged illegal cryptocurrency scam.

According to TMZ, Mayweather and Khaled signed endorsement deals with Centra Tech, which billed itself as a company that sold financial products related to cryptocurrency.

Investors who sunk $32 million into Centra Tech are now seeking to reclaim their money along with damages after the company's founders were arrested and charged with wire fraud and securities fraud in April.

