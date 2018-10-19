Dana White on Floyd Mayweather vs. Khabib Fight: 'Don't Pay Attention to It'

Dana White, president of the UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. A brawl broke out after the main event between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor when Nurmagomedov climbed over the cage and set off a scuffle with another fighter in McGregor's corner. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

There is no substance to rumblings of a potential boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Khabib Nurmagomedov, according to UFC President Dana White

"Don't pay attention to it," White told ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto on Friday. "First of all, the Mayweather team has not approached us at all. Khabib is under contract with the UFC. Floyd is very good about getting his name out there when he wants to."

Buzz regarding a potential showdown between the two undefeated fighters has circulated ever since Nurmagomedov (27-0) defeated Conor McGregor via submission in the fourth round of their lightweight title fight at UFC 229. 

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Mayweather (50-0) said he's interested in sparring with Khabib.  

"I'm my own boss," Floyd said. "So, I can't say what's going on on Khabib's end. But, on my end, we can make it happen."

Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told Okamoto on Thursday they are willing to listen if Floyd wants to set up a second megafight with a UFC superstar: 

"I'm talking to everybody right now," Abdelaziz said. "At the end of the day, Khabib is a UFC fighter. He has a contract with the UFC, and we respect the contract. ... But we're open, if Floyd wants to box Khabib.

"You have a guy who is 50-0, a guy who is 27-0. Both have never tasted defeat. Khabib brings 2.5 billion Muslims around the world, some of the richest countries in the world, and they're behind him. Floyd Mayweather is a megastar. Floyd 'Money' Mayweather. If the two forces clash, that's a real fight."

Nurmagomedov and McGregor were both suspended at least 10 days, beginning Oct. 15, stemming from their roles in a post-fight melee that erupted at UFC 229.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission will have the opportunity to extend those bans when it convenes to discuss disciplinary action Oct. 24. 

