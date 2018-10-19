World Series 2018 Start Times, Dates, TV Schedule Revealed After Red Sox Clinch

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The 2018 World Series schedule has been finalized after the Boston Red Sox clinched the American League pennant with a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.

The dates and times can be viewed below, courtesy of the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham:

Game 1: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 2: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 3: Boston Red Sox at NL Champion, Friday, Oct. 26, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 4: Boston Red Sox at NL Champion, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 5*: Boston Red Sox at NL Champion, Sunday, Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 6*: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

Game 7*: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)

*Denotes if necessary. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the exception of Game 5, when coverage will start at 8 p.m. ET.

The Red Sox, who won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season, will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the World Series.

They will also head into Game 1 with Chris Sale ready to roll as their starter after he was hospitalized last week because of a stomach illness. Sale had been scheduled to start Game 6 of the ALCS in the event Boston didn't clinch Thursday.

According to OddsShark, the Red Sox are -150 (bet $150 to win $100) favorites to win the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NLCS 3-2, are +190 (bet $100 to win $190), while the Milwaukee Brewers are +650.