World Series 2018 Start Times, Dates, TV Schedule Revealed After Red Sox Clinch

World Series 2018 Start Times, Dates, TV Schedule Revealed After Red Sox ClinchOctober 19, 2018
The 2018 World Series schedule has been finalized after the Boston Red Sox clinched the American League pennant with a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night.
The dates and times can be viewed below, courtesy of the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham:
Game 1: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)
Game 2: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)
Game 3: Boston Red Sox at NL Champion, Friday, Oct. 26, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)
Game 4: Boston Red Sox at NL Champion, Saturday, Oct. 27, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)
Game 5*: Boston Red Sox at NL Champion, Sunday, Oct. 28, 8:15 p.m. ET (Fox)
Game 6*: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)
Game 7*: NL Champion at Boston Red Sox, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 8:09 p.m. ET (Fox)
*Denotes if necessary. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with the exception of Game 5, when coverage will start at 8 p.m. ET.
The Red Sox, who won a franchise-record 108 games during the regular season, will enjoy home-field advantage throughout the World Series.
They will also head into Game 1 with Chris Sale ready to roll as their starter after he was hospitalized last week because of a stomach illness. Sale had been scheduled to start Game 6 of the ALCS in the event Boston didn't clinch Thursday.
According to OddsShark, the Red Sox are -150 (bet $150 to win $100) favorites to win the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the NLCS 3-2, are +190 (bet $100 to win $190), while the Milwaukee Brewers are +650.
