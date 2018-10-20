World Series 2018 Bracket: Complete Schedule for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The matchup is set. Thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League pennant and clinched their place in the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston, which will represent the American League, previously earned its spot after knocking out the defending champion Houston Astros in five games.

The World Series will pit a pair of dynamic offenses against two excellent pitching staffs. During the regular season, both squads held top-10 rankings in runs scored and team ERA.

No matter the result, this should be a gripping series to watch.

How They Got Here

Boston Red Sox

ALDS (best-of-five): Red Sox 3, New York Yankees 1

ALCS (best-of-seven): Red Sox 4, Astros 1

Los Angeles Dodgers

NLDS (best-of-five): Dodgers 3, Atlanta Braves 1

NLCS (best-of-seven): Dodgers 4, Brewers 3

2018 World Series Schedule

Game 1; Oct. 23: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2; Oct. 24: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3; Oct. 26: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4; Oct. 27: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5; Oct. 28*: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6; Oct. 30*: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7; Oct. 31*: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Note: * - if necessary. All matchups will be televised on Fox.

Players to Watch

Mookie Betts, RF, Boston Red Sox

The potential American League MVP, Mookie Betts posted a .346 batting average with 84 extra-base hits—including 32 home runs—and 80 RBIs during the regular season.

Betts' scorching year at the plate hasn't continued in the playoffs. So far, he's mustered only eight hits in 39 total at-bats with three doubles, zero homers and three RBIs.

However, that doesn't mean he's not making an impact. Even excluding the controversial non-home run from Game 4 of the ALCS, Betts made several outstanding defensive plays. His most notable happened in Game 5, robbing Astros star Alex Bregman of extra bases.

Despite only having eight hits and four walks, Betts has scored eight runs this postseason. If his excellence at the plate returns, Betts might add World Series MVP to an expanding trophy case.

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Clayton Kershaw is working toward becoming one of the greatest pitchers in Major League history. Anyone who still disagrees, though, will quickly point out his minimal postseason success.

Since 2013, the southpaw has opened 20 playoff games—11 of which are considered quality starts (six-plus innings, three runs or fewer). Compared to his regular-season dominance, that 55 percent rate is quite disappointing.

Put simply, Kershaw's 9-8 overall record and ERA above 4.00 is disappointing.

In Game 2 of the NLDS, he dominated the Braves with eight scoreless innings. Milwaukee pounced on Kershaw for five runs (four earned) during Game 2 of the NLCS, but he responded in Game 5 and allowed only one run over seven innings of work.

Kershaw will likely start two World Series tilts, potentially being available in relief for Games 6 or 7, if needed. If he can finally thrive on the biggest stage, any doubts about his legacy will be eliminated.

