World Series 2018 Bracket: Complete Schedule for Red Sox vs. Dodgers

David KenyonFeatured ColumnistOctober 21, 2018

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) runs bases after hitting a two-run home run during the second inning of Game 7 of the National League Championship Series baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The matchup is set. Thanks to a 5-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers won the National League pennant and clinched their place in the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Boston, which will represent the American League, previously earned its spot after knocking out the defending champion Houston Astros in five games.

The World Series will pit a pair of dynamic offenses against two excellent pitching staffs. During the regular season, both squads held top-10 rankings in runs scored and team ERA.

No matter the result, this should be a gripping series to watch.

         

How They Got Here

Boston Red Sox

  • ALDS (best-of-five): Red Sox 3, New York Yankees 1
  • ALCS (best-of-seven): Red Sox 4, Astros 1

        

Los Angeles Dodgers

  • NLDS (best-of-five): Dodgers 3, Atlanta Braves 1
  • NLCS (best-of-seven): Dodgers 4, Brewers 3

          

2018 World Series Schedule

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 18: Craig Kimbrel #46 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with teammates as the Boston Red Sox clinch the American League Championship Series in game five against the Houston Astros on October 18, 2018 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Te
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Game 1; Oct. 23: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2; Oct. 24: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 3; Oct. 26: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 4; Oct. 27: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 5; Oct. 28*: Red Sox at Dodgers, 8:15 p.m. ET

Game 6; Oct. 30*: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 7; Oct. 31*: Dodgers at Red Sox, 8:09 p.m. ET

Note: * - if necessary. All matchups will be televised on Fox.

          

Players to Watch

Mookie Betts, RF, Boston Red Sox

The potential American League MVP, Mookie Betts posted a .346 batting average with 84 extra-base hitsincluding 32 home runsand 80 RBIs during the regular season.

Betts' scorching year at the plate hasn't continued in the playoffs. So far, he's mustered only eight hits in 39 total at-bats with three doubles, zero homers and three RBIs.

However, that doesn't mean he's not making an impact. Even excluding the controversial non-home run from Game 4 of the ALCS, Betts made several outstanding defensive plays. His most notable happened in Game 5, robbing Astros star Alex Bregman of extra bases.

Despite only having eight hits and four walks, Betts has scored eight runs this postseason. If his excellence at the plate returns, Betts might add World Series MVP to an expanding trophy case.

           

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Los Angeles Dodgers

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles,
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw is working toward becoming one of the greatest pitchers in Major League history. Anyone who still disagrees, though, will quickly point out his minimal postseason success.

Since 2013, the southpaw has opened 20 playoff games11 of which are considered quality starts (six-plus innings, three runs or fewer). Compared to his regular-season dominance, that 55 percent rate is quite disappointing.

Put simply, Kershaw's 9-8 overall record and ERA above 4.00 is disappointing.

In Game 2 of the NLDS, he dominated the Braves with eight scoreless innings. Milwaukee pounced on Kershaw for five runs (four earned) during Game 2 of the NLCS, but he responded in Game 5 and allowed only one run over seven innings of work.

Kershaw will likely start two World Series tilts, potentially being available in relief for Games 6 or 7, if needed. If he can finally thrive on the biggest stage, any doubts about his legacy will be eliminated.

          

