NFL Week 7 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

Detroit Lions (-3) at Miami Dolphins

Can anyone get a good read on either of these teams?

The Detroit Lions lost their opener 48-17 to the New York Jets and gave the 1-5 San Francisco 49ers their only win. However, they crushed the New England Patriots 26-10 and beat the Green Bay Packers 31-23 in a game they were winning 24-0.

Their fifth game was a nail-biter with the Dallas Cowboys that could have gone either way, but running back Ezekiel Elliott torched Detroit for 240 yards from scrimmage.

The Miami Dolphins are 4-2 but have been outscored by 15 points overall. They would be 5-1 if they didn't blow a 17-0 lead to the Cincinnati Bengals in which the team gave up two defensive touchdowns in the fourth quarter. However, they just upset the Chicago Bears, who were playing fantastic defense before allowing 31 points Sunday.

The Dolphins are starting backup Brock Osweiler, who struggled in 2016 and 2017 (21 interceptions, 20 touchdowns, 58.2 percent completion rate). That being said, Osweiler just tossed three touchdowns alongside 380 passing yards against one of the better defenses in the league, so maybe something has changed. Regardless, this is a tough game to call against the spread or outright.

Dallas Cowboys (EVEN) at Washington Redskins

The Washington Redskins have some key offensive players on the injury report.

Wide receiver Paul Richardson is doubtful with knee and shoulder injuries, and wide receiver Jamison Crowder will miss his second straight game with an ankle sprain.

Lastly, running back Chris Thompson is questionable with a rib injury. He practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday.

If Richardson can't go and Thompson is out or limited, then Washington could be in some trouble Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, who have not allowed more than 24 points in a game. Linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith have come on strong to help a Demarcus Lawrence-led defense rank second in points allowed per game.

But Dallas has a few problems, even though Elliott is having another dominant season (752 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns).

First, the Cowboys are 0-3 on the road and haven't scored more than 16 points in any of those contests.

Second, the pass game is still struggling: Only one player (wideout Cole Beasley) is averaging more than 30 receiving yards per game through six weeks. That could be a problem against a Washington defense that ranks sixth in yards allowed per pass attempt.

This is a hard game to gauge and one that's best to avoid.